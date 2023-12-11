Major grid operator warns legal agreement to shutter coal plant will devastate electric reliability
'FAILURE TO COME TO RESOLUTION ON THIS ISSUE COULD RESULT IN DEGRADED GRID RELIABILITY' FOR MORE THAN 1 MILLION CONSUMERS, GRID OPERATOR WARNS
A major power grid operator that oversees electricity supplies across the mid-Atlantic repeated its warning that the looming shutdown of a coal-fired power plant in Baltimore will threaten the region’s grid reliability and may have devastating impacts on consumers.
In a follow-up letter obtained by FOX Business this week, PJM Interconnection warned the s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.