Maduro Captured, and how will this impact oil? Who will be the winners and losers?

The winners are the Venezuelan people, and they are happy. The losers are the Canadians, and then there are the US Congress members who took political contributions from Maduro. Will he be cutting a deal with Pam Bondi in New York?

As I discussed in the Substack Article, "Trump Says U.S. Captured Venezuela’s Maduro: What Does This Mean for the Oil and Gas Markets?" this is about the Monroe Doctrine that the Trump Administration rolled out last year. Not only did President Putin and Xi take notes on the swift military snatch-and-grab of Maduro, but so did every leader in South America, Mexico, and OPEC+. As mentioned above, the Democrats and Republicans who took money from Maduro should be concerned if he is going to try to cut a deal about voting machines and political contributions paid to U.S. Congress members.

Make no mistake, the total eviseration of the Venezuela oil fields has happened, and nobody would invest in oil fields with a socialist in charge. The Vice President, who the Venezuelan Supreme Court just swore in, was hand-picked by the same socialist party that picked Maduro.

Chevron will be the first United States company out of the blocks to make money, as it is already producing oil in the country.

OPEC+ is sitting up and taking notice because this is also about the total Dark Fleet and the sanctions enforcement that have not happened in the past. We are several years away from Venezuelan oilfields impacting the market, but OPEC will remain in negotiations to keep them in the fold. Sun Tzu was right to say, “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer”.

As I have mentioned before, OPEC+ has been using oil as its bank. If they need money, they ship oil and don’t have to pay interest, unlike us in the United States, where the Fed prints money and charges us interest. But over the last 6 months, we have seen serious questions about how much spare capacity they have, and the glut narrative is going to go away soon.

Buckle up and watch out for China’s EV crash. It could be a doozie. Gavin Newsom told Tim Walz, “Hold My Beer”, and the EV market just said both of them to get in line and watch this level of corruption. If this one blows up, it could reshape the global EV market.

The main topics discussed in today’s Energy News Beat Stand-Up:

1. The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and its potential impact on the oil and gas markets. The hosts discuss how this could benefit U.S. oil companies like Chevron, as well as the potential costs and challenges of restoring Venezuela’s oil production.

2. OPEC’s decision to maintain production levels and its commitment to market stability. The hosts analyze how this could impact oil prices and the global energy landscape.

3. Allegations of fraud and financial manipulation in China’s electric vehicle industry, particularly involving companies like BYD. The hosts discuss the potential fallout from this scandal.

4. The Trump administration’s order to keep a coal-fired power plant in Colorado operational, despite the state’s push for clean energy. The hosts debate the merits and potential consequences of this decision.

5. Duke Energy’s plans to explore building nuclear capacity in North Carolina, which the hosts view as a positive strategic move for the company.

YouTube Ad-Free for our Substack Subscribers

Share

Stories Covered:

1.Maduro Captured, what does this mean for oil markets?

2.OPEC+ Country Members Reaffirm Commitment to Market Stability

3.The EV Market in China Faces California and Minnesota Levels of Corruption

4.Trump Administration Orders Colorado Coal-Fired Power Plant to Stay Open

5.Duke Energy Takes First Step toward New Nuclear Build in North Carolina

We have the Energy Realities rolling out tomorrow for our first show this year, and Doomberg and David on Tuesday, then I have more CEOs lined up for discussions. We are working on several other projects, and 2026 looks to be a total wild ride for the energy markets.

Thank you again to all of our great listeners, subscribers, and patrons. We are still shocked at how the numbers came in for 2025! Being #3 in the global energy podcast market is pretty cool.