Limited Recovery in Europe’s Industrial Gas Demand
Europe’s industrial gas consumers reversed some of their production curtailments in the second quarter of this year, but a significant recovery in industrial demand seems unlikely in the second half of the year as winter heating demand pushes up gas prices.
In February German chemicals giant BASF became the first big company to announce the permanent clo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.