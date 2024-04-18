Larry Fink Says O&G Is Lying

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner discusses Larry Fink's defense against criticism targeting BlackRock’s investment strategies, highlighting the conflict between ESG and oil and gas investments. He also mentions Japan's continuation of oil and gas projects in Russia for energy security, despite international sanctions. Additionally, Tanner notes a significant drop in oil prices due to increased stockpiles and geopolitical tensions, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict. Tanner hosts the episode solo, directing listeners to their website for further information.

BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink lashed out at political critics of the world’s largest money manager in combative new comments Friday, saying they “continuously lie.” The remarks came as his firm continues to face heat […]

Japanese companies hold minority stakes in Russian fuel projects in the Far East Japanese companies will continue to participate in Russian energy projects on Sakhalin Island due to their importance for Tokyo’s energy security, […]

Only two days ago analysts were predicting oil over $100 a barrel, but by Wednesday midday, crude prices were nose-diving by close to 3% as demand concerns heavily outweighed the prospect of a wider regional […]

