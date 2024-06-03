Larry Fink All In on AI

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss key energy headlines, including BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's shift in stance towards dispatchable power due to AI demands, the political climate crisis versus fossil fuel debate, Vermont's new law requiring oil companies to pay for climate change damages, the push for a nuclear power renaissance, and Ottawa's attempts to regulate oil companies' climate claims. They also review recent oil market trends, including ConocoPhillips' acquisition of Marathon Oil, and speculate on future mergers in the energy sector.

Ottawa tries to muzzle oil and gas companies with huge fines for praising their climate efforts

June 1, 2024 Stu Turley

At the start of April, we penned a lengthy report for premium subs discussing why artificial intelligence data centers, the electrification of the economy, and onshoring trends will result in a major upgrade of the nation’s power grid. […]

June 2, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: Make no mistakes about last week’s conviction of former President Trump. It is a referendum on climate change and one-world government control or energy freedom. Every oil and gas operator I work […]

June 2, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: This is just another example of lawfare that will only hurt consumers while projecting the climate crisis narrative. There are better ways to solve the problem. While we are at it, let’s […]

June 2, 2024 Stu Turley

On May 29, the Biden administration announced “new steps to bolster [the] domestic nuclear industry,” such as “streamlining licensing processes for building new reactors, extending the life of existing reactors, and expanding capacity of existing reactors.” According […]

June 1, 2024 Stu Turley

Companies publicizing their environmental actions will have to prove the truth of every word they say, measured against undefined ‘internationally recognized methodology’ Shut up, oil and gas companies. Don’t talk about the environmental and emissions […]

June 2, 2024 Stu Turley

EIA: U.S. crude output in March at highest level in 2024 U.S. inflation tracks sideways in April OPEC+ eyes deal to extend production cuts, sources say NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell […]

May 29, 2024 Stu Turley

The acquisition of Marathon Oil will extend ConocoPhillips’ reach across shale fields in Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota, adding 2 billion barrels of resources to its portfolio. ConocoPhillips expects share buybacks worth $7 billion […]

