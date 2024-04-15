Largest Solar Plant FAILS!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley, discuss a variety of energy-related topics. They begin with controversial comments from the Duke of Edinburgh criticizing wind farms, before moving on to discuss rising US gasoline prices, challenges with electric vehicle (EV) repairs due to a mechanic shortage, and a failed large-scale renewable energy project in Morocco. Additionally, they touch on geopolitical tensions, such as an Iranian drone attack on Israel and adjustments in oil production affecting global markets. They also explore domestic US issues including the Biden administration’s decision to raise royalties and leasing costs for drilling on federal lands, and the potential consequences of a project in South Texas on local water supplies. Throughout the episode, they intertwine financial insights, market trends, and political critiques, particularly concerning energy policy and environmental impacts.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:06 - Wind farms are useless, says Duke of Edinburgh

04:21 - Investors Bet On Further Rise In US Gasoline Prices

07:10 - EVs Head for Junkyard as Mechanic Shortage Inflates Repair Costs

11:00 - The largest renewable energy project in history fails: only desert is left and we have lost $2 billion

14:08 - Water scarcity and clean energy collide in South Texas

21:20 - U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

22:51 - Oil and gas companies must pay more to drill on federal lands under new Biden administration rule

28:47 - ADNOC considered acquiring bp following major purchases by IOCs like ExxonMobil, Chevron

32:46 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 14, 2024 Stu Turley

In a withering assault on the onshore wind turbine industry, the Duke said the farms were “a disgrace”. He also criticised the industry’s reliance on subsidies from electricity customers, claimed wind farms would “never work” […]

April 14, 2024 Stu Turley

By John Kemp, senior energy analyst at Reuters Portfolio investors have amassed one of the largest bullish positions in U.S. gasoline futures and options since before the coronavirus pandemic, anticipating that prices will continue climbing over […]

April 14, 2024 Stu Turley

Electric car sales already are in a funk in key markets around the globe. Challenges finding enough repair technicians threatens to further stifle demand in the UK, where

April 13, 2024 Stu Turley

A renewable energy project that promised to change history seems to have failed. At the moment, there is only desert and an apparent loss of 2 billion dollars. Human beings are going through a period of energy […]

April 13, 2024 Stu Turley

Chemical company Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. has purchased the last available water supply from the Nueces River of South Texas, raising concerns of regional scarcity as reservoirs dwindle and drought persists. Avina’s Nueces Green Ammonia plant plans […]

April 12, 2024 Stu Turley

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell again this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, falling by 3. U.S. drillers saw […]

April 12, 2024 Mariel Alumit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas companies will have to pay more to drill on federal lands and satisfy stronger requirements to clean up old or abandoned wells under a final rule issued Friday by […]

April 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

(WO) – On Thursday, April 11, Reuters reported that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the UAE’s state-owned oil and gas company, previously pursued acquiring Britan’s energy giant, bp. According to “people familiar with the […]

