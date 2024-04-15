Largest Solar Plant FAILS!
Daily Standup Top Stories
Wind farms are useless, says Duke of Edinburgh
In a withering assault on the onshore wind turbine industry, the Duke said the farms were “a disgrace”. He also criticised the industry’s reliance on subsidies from electricity customers, claimed wind farms would “never work” […]
