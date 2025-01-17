ENB Pub Note: I have discussed this in great detail in my podcast series with George McMillan, and we still have 10 hours in the production work on the Russia geopolitical issues around pipelines, and Land vs Sea power. The current President Trump administration appears to be missing information from the Biden Adminstration on the key issues around the Russian next steps. Check the interviews out on the Energy News Beat Substack: HERE

The leaders are expected to discuss several key issues, including the Israel-Palestine conflict and Tehran’s nuclear program

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss a wide range of regional and global issues with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, during a meeting in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin confirmed on Thursday.

The leaders are expected to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which the Kremlin described as a framework for the long-term development of bilateral relations between Russia and Iran.

The agenda for the talks includes recent developments in the Middle East, particularly in Syria and the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to the Kremlin’s statement shared by Russian media on Thursday. Discussions will also cover the South Caucasus region and Tehran’s nuclear program. Following their meeting, Putin and Pezeshkian are scheduled to address the media.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin stated that the two leaders would explore avenues for cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, and transport infrastructure.

Russia and Iran are currently collaborating on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a major infrastructure project aimed at creating a transport link between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe. The 7,200-kilometer multi-modal transit system combines ship, rail, and road routes to facilitate cargo movement. According to some expert assessments, it could serve as a secure alternative to the Suez Canal, protecting trade flows from geopolitical risks.

The Kremlin stressed that relations between Moscow and Tehran are “on the rise” and are being strengthened “on the basis of mutual respect,” with both nations considering each other’s interests.

Pezeshkian last visited Russia in October to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan. At the time, Moscow indicated that relations between the two countries were poised to reach the level of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in the near future.

Source: Rt.com

