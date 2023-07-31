Klaus Schwab’s Daughter: ‘Permanent Climate Lockdowns Coming – Whether You Like It or Not’
The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has boasted that permanent ‘climate lockdowns’ are coming, whether people like it or not.
According to Nicole Schwab, the COVID pandemic was a “tremendous opportunity” to test how the public would comply with the WEF’s plans to usher in their Great Reset agenda.
The WEF’s promotion of the “climate …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.