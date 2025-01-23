Kinder Morgan CEO Kim Dang announced this in the company’s fourth-quarter results report on Wednesday.

Dang said the project is an approximately 216-mile pipeline build underpinned by long-term contracts that will provide approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of capacity from Katy, Texas to the LNG and industrial corridor near Port Arthur.

Pending receipt of all required permits and approvals, Kinder Morgan expects the project to be in service in the first quarter of 2027.

In October last year, Kinder Morgan launched a binding open season to solicit commitments for the construction of the pipeline with a capacity of up to 2.8 Bcf/d.

Kinder Morgan, which also operates the Elba Island LNG facility, said at the time that Trident had already executed binding transportation agreements with anchor shippers for a portion of the available capacity.

Executive chairman Richard Kinder said during Kinder Morgan’s earnings call on Wednesday that the pipeline will serve growing demand in the Southeast Texas region, including the new Golden Pass LNG facility.

The three Golden Pass liquefaction trains with a capacity of more than 18 mtpa are being built next to the existing LNG import terminal in the vicinity of Sabine Pass, Texas.

Golden Pass LNG expects to launch the first train at the end of this year.

Kinder Morgan’s announcement comes just days after US President Donald Trump lifted a moratorium by the former Biden administration on non-FTA LNG export permits.

The US is the world’s largest exporter of LNG.

Currently, the US exports LNG via Cheniere’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals, Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass facility, Sempra Infrastructure’s Cameron LNG terminal, the Freeport LNG facility, the Cove Point LNG facility, and the Elba Island terminal.

In addition, Venture Global sent the first commissioning cargo from its Plaquemines plant last month, while Cheniere also started producing LNG at the first train of the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion project in Texas.

Source: Lngprime.com

