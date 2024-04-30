Kimmerdige vs. SBOW Round 4!!!!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, discussing key energy sector developments. He details Tesla's new partnership for autonomous driving in China, addressing potential data privacy concerns under Chinese regulations. Tanner also explores the challenges of enforcing the G7's Russian oil price cap due to the expanding shadow fleet. He provides a financial update, touching on oil price dynamics influenced by Middle East peace talks and U.S. economic policy, alongside a review of Exxon and Chevron’s quarterly earnings, highlighting their struggles with refining margins. The episode concludes with an overview of the contentious proxy fight between Kimmeridge and Silver Bow, pointing out strategic disagreements and management performance issues.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:32 - Tesla Partners with Baidu for Full Self-Driving Rollout in China

04:02 - Growing Shadow Fleet Makes Oil Price Cap Impossible to Police

09:01 - Markets Update

11:30 - North America Posts Fresh Rig Losses

13:50 - Exxon stock falls as earnings miss on lower natural gas prices and squeezed refining margins

15:58 - Chevron Corp (CVX) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Close Call with Analyst Projections

19:11 - Kimmeridge Releases Presentation Outlining the Urgent Need for Board Change at SilverBow

22:48 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Tesla’s FSD system has been approved for use in China, the world’s largest car market. Tesla has partnered with Chinese tech giant Baidu for mapping and navigation software to support FSD in China. Tesla’s FSD […]

April 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

UK-based International Group of P&I Clubs, a global insurance company, says a growing shadow fleet is making it less and less viable to police the G7 price cap on Russian oil, Bloomberg News reports, citing […]

April 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

North America lost 15 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on April 26. The U.S. dropped six rigs and Canada dropped nine rigs week on week, […]

April 26, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Exxon Mobil on Friday reported first-quarter earnings that missed expectations as the industry came under pressure from eroding refining margins and collapsing natural gas prices. Exxon’s stock is down more than 3%. Here is what Exxon reported for […]

April 26, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) released its 8-K filing on April 26, 2024, disclosing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings of $5.5 billion, translating to $2.97 per share on a diluted basis, […]

April 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Details SilverBow’s track record of underperformance, value-destructive acquisitions, broken governance, and entrenchment maneuvers SilverBow needs experienced, independent directors who are open to assessing all value enhancing alternatives to capitalize on its limited window of opportunity […]

