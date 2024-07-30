Kamala Harris is more radical on her energy policies than Joe Biden!
Kamala Harris is oblivious to humanity’s addiction to oil as she is to these two basic facts:
(1) No one uses crude oil in its raw form. “Big Oil” only exists because of humanity’s addiction to the products and fuels made from oil.
(2) “Renewables” only exist to generate occasional electricity; they CANNOT make products or fuels.
In a world Kamala wants …
