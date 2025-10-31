Joe Raia on LNG, Lithium, and Why Abaxx Is the Exchange to Watch

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley, host, welcomes Joe Raia, Chief Commercial Officer at Abaxx Exchange, to discuss how Abaxx is revolutionizing global commodity futures trading. From physically deliverable LNG and critical mineral contracts to pioneering gold vaulting in Singapore, Raia outlines how Abaxx is bringing much-needed innovation, transparency, and risk management to underserved markets. They also dive into shifting global trade blocs, the need for dollar-based lithium pricing, and how new technology and infrastructure investment are reshaping the future of energy and commodity finance.

I thoroughly enjoyed my visit with Joe, and discovering what Abaxx Commodities Exchange can do for national security and global market trade is huge. I look forward to more interviews with Joe, and I would like to have him join a panel discussion with Doomberg in the future to cover global financial markets.

When you have access to trade Energy, Carbon, Battery Materials, Critical Minerals, and Precious Metals, we call that security. You have heard me say energy security starts at home, but growth comes through trading with trusted partners, and Abaxx really solves a problem. Trading with ties to purchasing and delivery.

Joe, thank you for your time, leadership, and for stopping by the podcast, Stu

This is what the world needs: a Commoditiy Exchange, and Joe is at the right place, at the right time.

1. Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange:

- Abaxx is a new commodity futures exchange and clearinghouse based in Singapore, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

- They are focused on developing new commodity products and risk management tools, particularly in areas like LNG, battery materials, and gold.

- Their goal is to provide more relevant and directly correlated pricing instruments compared to what is currently available in the market.

2. LNG Futures Contracts:

- Abaxx has developed LNG futures contracts that are physically deliverable, allowing market participants to use the exchange as a “buyer or seller of last resort” in case of disruptions.

- This is seen as an important innovation, as previous LNG pricing has been based on less correlated instruments like crude oil and pipeline gas.

3. Critical Minerals Futures Contracts:

- Abaxx has launched futures contracts for nickel sulfate and lithium carbonate, which are important for the battery materials market.

- They see this as an important area for risk management as the processing capacity outside of China is still developing.

4. Geopolitics and Energy Policies:

- The discussion touches on the potential bifurcation of energy markets, with the EU following net-zero policies and the US, Middle East, India, and Asia potentially forming a new trading bloc.

- The potential impact of geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine war on energy and commodity markets is also discussed.

5. Technology and Innovation in Commodity Markets:

- Abaxx is exploring the use of new technologies and digital solutions to improve the efficiency and risk management in commodity futures markets, which have seen limited innovation in recent decades.