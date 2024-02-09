Japan’s Jera inks LNG pact with Indonesia’s PLN
Japan’s power firm and LNG trader, Jera, has signed a memorandum of understanding with a unit of Indonesia’s state power company PLN to collaborate on liquefied natural gas procurement.
Besides LNG procurement and optimization, the MoU with PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI) provides for collaboration in the development and operation of LNG receiving …
