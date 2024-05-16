Jamie Dimon urges the U.S. to deal with its deficit sooner rather than later
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday urged the U.S. to reduce its fiscal deficit sooner rather than later, warning the issue will likely become “far more uncomfortable” if it continues to be overlooked.
His comments follow a period of rapid interest rate hikes, tax cuts and massive stimulus programs designed to support the world’s largest economy …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.