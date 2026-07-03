Jack Prandelli stops by the Energy News Beat Global Oil and Gas Markets Update

You won’t want to miss this episode with Jack Prandelli from Switzerland. As an international trader and Substack Author, Jack has been on target with his articles on global oil and Gas Markets.

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1. LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Supply & Geopolitics

The hosts discuss Shell’s report on increasing LNG demand and how the U.S. is positioning itself as the world’s most reliable LNG supplier. Key points include:

Damage to Qatar’s Ras Lafanne facility (70% production loss) has shifted market dynamics

The U.S. is signing long-term LNG contracts with Asian clients, displacing Qatar

Europe faces competition with Asia for U.S. LNG supplies due to lost Russian gas

This represents a major geopolitical win for the U.S

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2. Critical Minerals & Copper Supply Chain

Extensive discussion on copper’s critical role in energy transition and manufacturing:

Copper is essential for AI, green energy, and electrification

China controls over 50% of global copper refining capacity, creating strategic dependency

The U.S. lacks domestic processing infrastructure despite abundant lithium reserves

This supply chain vulnerability gives China significant leverage over Western economies

3. Oil Prices & Trump’s Strategy

Analysis of Trump’s focus on lowering oil prices before midterm elections:

Discussion of the “crack spread” (refining margin) and why lower crude prices don’t immediately translate to lower gas prices

Strategic use of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve for exports and refining

Comparison with China and India’s government pressure on refineries to keep prices low

The importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz for oil transit

4. India’s Rising Oil Demand & Russia-India Partnership

India emerges as a critical player in global energy markets:

India will lead global oil demand growth by 2050

India increasingly imports Russian oil despite sanctions

A strategic partnership is forming where Russia exports crude to Indian refineries, which then supply Russia with refined products

This relationship reduces Russia’s dependence on China

5. Geopolitical Realignment & Energy Dominance

Broader discussion of shifting global power dynamics:

The U.S. is reasserting control over South American oil resources (Venezuela, Argentina)

China’s strategic oil reserves strategy and patient approach to purchasing

The fragmentation of the world into competing trading blocs (U.S., China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia)

Soft power and hard power strategies in energy markets

On the Energy News Beat Website:

6. California’s Energy Crisis & Renewable Failures

A cautionary case study on premature green energy transition:

California’s net-zero policies have devastated oil production (from 2,000 wells/year to 17 in 2025)

Refining costs in California ($15/barrel) are 3x higher than Texas ($5/barrel)

California now imports 40-60% of its diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline from Asia

Only 6-7 refineries remain (down from 38), with more slated to close

7. Renewable Energy Reality Check

Critical analysis of the renewable energy transition timeline:

$10.2 trillion spent on wind and solar has only yielded 3% energy gain

Current battery storage technology is insufficient for grid-scale implementation

Nuclear energy is more reliable but faces uranium supply chain concerns

The hosts advocate for lowest-cost, lowest-environmental-impact energy solutions

8. Strategic Energy Independence

Overarching theme about national security:

Energy security must start at home with domestic production

Energy dominance is demonstrated through exports

Over-reliance on foreign supply chains (especially China) creates vulnerabilities

The U.S. should leverage its oil and gas advantages while developing nuclear capacity

The podcast emphasizes that global energy markets are in flux, with the U.S. reasserting dominance, new trading blocs forming, and critical mineral/metal supply chains becoming geopolitical battlegrounds. The hosts argue that premature abandonment of fossil fuels without adequate alternatives is economically and strategically dangerous.

Thank you again, Jack, and look forward to our discussion on the Critical Minerals and your next set of articles! We highly recommend subscribing to his SubStack.

Have a GREAT 4th of July and our 250th Celebration!

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A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

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