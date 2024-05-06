It's a Modelling World - Energy Realities LIVE
What does the Data show us about Net Zero? Or, can you even trust the Data? Check out the International team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley live 8:00 Central US. From Bulgaria, UK, and Texas
Highlights of the Podcast
01:00 - Microsoft
02:14 - Biggest problem with these computer models
04:32 - The IPCC
09:33 - Can you trust any data?
11:19 - The banks are now having modeling issues
15:35 - The digital currency
16:54 - The looming disaster in the EV industry
23:01 - About the interconnects
32:19 - Eco-friendly startups are turning to treeless toilet paper
34:42 - Big Shell investors urge others to back greater climate action
37:32 - McKinsey, JP Morgan, Alphabet and others signed $58 billion biomass based carbon removal deal through Frontier
40:56 - The G7 coal exit goal puts focus on Germany, Japan and US
42:09 - Datacenters now need a reactor's worth of power, Dominions Says
45:08 - Carbon Capture
49:04 - Net zero's days are numbered. Why Europeans are souring on the climate agenda
50:09 - Life after net zero
55:15 - The Great Barrier Reef
57:04 - Real big disaster
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
