It's a Modelling World - Energy Realities LIVE

What does the Data show us about Net Zero? Or, can you even trust the Data? Check out the International team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley live 8:00 Central US. From Bulgaria, UK, and Texas

Highlights of the Podcast

01:00 - Microsoft

02:14 - Biggest problem with these computer models

04:32 - The IPCC

09:33 - Can you trust any data?

11:19 - The banks are now having modeling issues

15:35 - The digital currency

16:54 - The looming disaster in the EV industry

23:01 - About the interconnects

32:19 - Eco-friendly startups are turning to treeless toilet paper

34:42 - Big Shell investors urge others to back greater climate action

37:32 - McKinsey, JP Morgan, Alphabet and others signed $58 billion biomass based carbon removal deal through Frontier

40:56 - The G7 coal exit goal puts focus on Germany, Japan and US

42:09 - Datacenters now need a reactor's worth of power, Dominions Says

45:08 - Carbon Capture

49:04 - Net zero's days are numbered. Why Europeans are souring on the climate agenda

50:09 - Life after net zero

55:15 - The Great Barrier Reef

57:04 - Real big disaster

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

David Blackmon LinkedIn

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Stu Turley LinkedIn