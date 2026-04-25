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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

I appreciate all of the logic and identification of the illogic; but it’s time to cut through the tall weeds and just quit the LCOE concept. There is no rationalization or modification needed to identify the cost of energy. Simply look at what the user pays at the meter - that includes the total cost. Just quit the federal subsidies - and leftists - these are not the tax treatment of revenue, investment, and all things normal to every business. The claims of wind and solar and batteries being the lowest cost are being made by altering and cherry picking which cost the zealots want to include. The fact is where the public grid is dominated by wind and solar the cost at the meter has risen dramatically. It is time to get on the right side of morality and quit lying about the cost of energy.

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3 replies by Stu Turley and others
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
3h

Once again Tru Stu you have hit the issues spot ON!! Sharing with my group.Never give up,never give in and never back down!! Your data shows everything that the green scammers use to continue to ruin the earth!!

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1 reply by Stu Turley
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