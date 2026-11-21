It Can Take Three Years to Replace a Giant Grid Transformer. A Home Outage Need Not Last That Long.
I will be getting my parts lists available - the good, the bad, and the homely of things I learned along the way.
Large power units are commonly quoted at 36 months, and generator step-up lead times surpassed 160 weeks early this year. Utilities keep spares. Households can prepare the way they would for a bad storm, starting with generator safety
When a large power transformer fails, the replacement is often measured in years, not weeks. A trade-journal essay publis…
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