Israel-Hamas Conflict Directly Impacts Oil and Gas Prices
'OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRICES HAVE SPIKED AMID FEARS OF DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY OF MIDDLE EASTERN OIL AND GAS'.
The Israel-Hamas conflict has directly impacted oil and gas prices, gas operations in Israel and Egypt, and port operations in Israeli ports.
That’s what Dryad Global Analyst Noah Trowbridge told Rigzone late Tuesday, adding that oil and natural gas prices have spiked amid fears of disruptions to supply of Middle Eastern oil and gas.
“Brent crude futures,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.