On May 24th, I published a story,” China has an off-switch for America, and we aren’t ready to deal with it. -The Hill. Well, it is running in the news again this week, but it has several different viewpoints.

Felicity Bradstock from Oilprice.com writes, “Who is Stalling Solar and Wind Projects. United States President Donald Trump announced plans in July to tighten federal permitting to restrict solar and wind energy development. This follows the passing on Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which seeks to expand the fossil fuel and nuclear power sectors while also halting renewable energy progress in the U.S. These moves could lead energy companies to pause investments in renewable energy projects due to the uncertain outlook for the industry, as developers face more red tape and fewer financial incentives in establishing new solar and wind projects. It may become even harder to develop solar and wind projects that require federal permitting, as the Trump administration has put Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in charge of deciding which projects may proceed on federal land. Burgum now has the “final review” of leases, rights-of-way, construction plans and all other aspects of the Interior Department’s federal permitting process for wind and solar projects, according to an internal memo. The Interior Department said in a statement that it was “levelling the playing field” for coal and natural gas “after years of assault” by the Biden administration. This follows recent moves by the Trump administration to encourage new coal developments and boost production to supposedly drive down energy costs. While only a small percentage of wind and solar projects are developed on federal lands and waters, many projects situated on private lands consult with the Interior Department to determine whether they require federal permits to comply with wildlife protections or other laws. Several industry groups have criticised the move for hindering the development of U.S. solar and wind power, which has accelerated in recent years.

Felicity may be right in her reporting, but she left out some huge points.

Secretary Doug Burgham stated, “We are prioritizing SECURE supply chains and Reliable baseload to unleash AMERICAN energy! In the video clip below, Doug reiterates the cyber threat, highlighting components controlled by China. We have to have Secure Supply Chains.

The Cracks Emerge: Rogue Devices and Hidden Threats

The turning point came in May 2025, when U.S. energy officials uncovered undocumented communication devices embedded in Chinese-manufactured solar power inverters and batteries.

These inverters, essential for converting solar and wind energy into usable grid power, were found to contain “rogue” cellular radios and other hardware not listed in product documentation.

Experts warned that these components could bypass firewalls, creating backdoors for remote access.

In essence, they functioned as potential “kill switches,” allowing an adversary—such as the Chinese government—to disrupt power grids, trigger blackouts, or even cause physical damage to infrastructure.

Similar concerns extended to wind turbines. In March 2025, military experts in Germany raised alarms over planned Chinese-made offshore wind farms, citing risks of espionage and sabotage due to embedded communication tech.

Reports also highlighted rogue devices in Chinese wind turbine components installed in U.S. facilities, amplifying fears that Beijing could exploit these for strategic advantage.

These discoveries weren’t isolated; they built on a pattern of incidents, including a November 2024 event where inverters across the U.S. and other countries were remotely disabled from China, reportedly amid a commercial dispute but highlighting the vulnerability of foreign grids.

The root of these fears lies in China’s National Intelligence Law, which mandates companies to cooperate with state intelligence agencies.

This legal framework, combined with past espionage cases—like Chinese hackers stealing U.S. turbine technology—fueled suspicions that these devices were intentionally planted for dual-use purposes: civilian energy on the surface, but potential tools for cyber warfare underneath.

Cybersecurity analyses, such as those from Forescout Research, revealed vulnerabilities in inverters from manufacturers like Sungrow and Huawei, potentially enabling grid-wide disruptions.

A Broader Pattern of Espionage Concerns

These revelations fit into a larger narrative of Chinese industrial espionage targeting renewable energy tech. Over the past decade, Chinese-linked hackers have been implicated in stealing trade secrets from Western firms to bolster domestic industries, including solar and wind.

For instance, in 2019, hackers targeted universities and companies for naval technologies that overlapped with wind turbine designs.

More recently, groups like Volt Typhoon have infiltrated U.S. critical infrastructure, exploiting weaknesses in both IT and operational technology environments.

In the solar sector, the dominance of Chinese firms—producing components like polysilicon, wafers, and cells—has long raised supply chain risks.

But the 2025 discoveries elevated these from economic concerns to national security threats. Undocumented radios could enable not just data theft but real-time control, turning distributed solar farms into a “ghost machine” network capable of synchronized attacks.

As one expert noted, controlling just 3-4 gigawatts of energy in Europe could cause widespread blackouts.

Global Backlash: Decoupling and Domestic Revival

The fallout was swift and severe. In the U.S., the Department of Energy launched an emergency review of all Chinese-made components in critical infrastructure, emphasizing the need for “Software Bills of Materials” to ensure transparency.

Legislation like the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act aimed to ban Chinese batteries by 2027, while initiatives like the Build America, Buy America Act prioritized U.S.-made inverters.

Companies like Florida Power and Light shifted to non-Chinese suppliers, and the American Clean Power Association pledged $100 billion for domestic grid batteries.

Europe followed suit. The European Solar Manufacturing Council called for rigorous audits and bans on high-risk components, noting that over 200GW of solar capacity—equivalent to 200 nuclear plants—relied on Chinese inverters.

In the wind sector, the European Council on Foreign Relations urged policies to secure the industry from Chinese dependence, warning that unchecked competition could eradicate Europe’s nascent revival, much like it did to the solar sector.

Countries like Lithuania blocked Chinese remote access to large energy systems, and the UK initiated a security review.

This decoupling has tangible market impacts. Trade barriers, tariffs, and subsidies for local production have surged. In the U.S., solar module prices rose as imports from China faced scrutiny, but domestic manufacturing boomed.

Globally, nations are diversifying suppliers, turning to India, Vietnam, and revived Western factories. Chinese firms, already grappling with overcapacity and losses in early 2024, now face shrinking export markets.

Let’s not forget the Spy Balloons

In January 2024, we wrote, “Could China Hack Our Electric Grid? – in 4 words – Yes and How Soon? The Real Question – Is Mayorkas in on it?” .

There was an article in the WSJ that reported that 492 major grid interconnectors and transformers could take down a major part of the U.S. grid. This has been part of their plan all along. Or the story China has an off-switch for America, and we aren’t ready to deal with it. – The Hill.

President Trump in Scotland confirmed my 8-year number

I have been saying that the average lifespan of the windmills I have been able to track is 8 years. In some cases, as low as 3, and with the removal of subsidies on nameplate upgrades, the wind companies used that extra subsidy for maintenance, really adding to profits and skewing the numbers on costs. We are going to see many more wind farms closing.

Long-Term Consequences for China’s Market Dominance

The loss of trust has been catastrophic for China’s wind and solar sectors. What began as economic advantages—low costs and rapid scaling—has morphed into liabilities amid geopolitical tensions. Analysts predict a 20-30% decline in China's export market share by 2030, as Western buyers prioritize security over cost savings.

This shift not only boosts competitors but also stifles innovation in China, as restricted access to global tech hampers R&D. Ironically, China’s push for “green” energy security at home—through massive domestic renewables buildout—has highlighted its vulnerabilities abroad.

As the world bifurcates into two markets, one focused on net-zero, the renewable market is fragmenting into trusted alliances, leaving China isolated. The other path will be a balanced implementation of energy sources and new trading blocks, removing China’s dominance. The lesson is clear: in an era of cyber threats, trust is the ultimate currency, and once lost, it’s hard to regain. As Secretary Burham stated above, we are prioritizing secure supply chains and reliable baseload to unleash American energy! This will have a long-term impact on the Chinese markets for manufacturing energy products.

So, as Oilprice.com points out, Trump may be stalling wind and solar projects, but I don’t call that stalling. I call that looking out for the United States grid and energy sector. This highlights the importance of closely examining your power requirements to determine if you need electrical back-ups to support your business or home in the event of a grid failure.

This erosion of confidence highlights a broader geopolitical reality: Renewable energy isn’t just about sustainability; it is also about sovereignty. For China, the hidden radios and backdoors may have secured short-term gains, but they have ultimately cost the long game in wind and solar dominance.