Is the dollar here to stay?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several key energy topics. They cover the skepticism around the Petro Yuan replacing the Petro Dollar, the resilience of the U.S. dollar, Europe's wavering climate ambitions amidst political shifts, Russia's clandestine oil shipments to evade U.S. sanctions, and Azerbaijan's increasing natural gas demand despite global phase-out plans. They also touch on rising natural gas prices, oil market dynamics, and potential impacts on U.S. energy production and financial stability.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:28 - The Myth of the Inevitable Rise of a Petroyuan

04:16 - Don’t Bet Against the Dollar

06:32 - Europe’s climate ambitions thrown into doubt as Green vote collapses

08:35 - Russian Oil Tanker Does Secret Cargo Switch Near Singapore to Dodge US Sanctions

10:30 - COP29 host Azerbaijan sees natural gas demand rising despite “phase-out” plans

13:03 - Markets Update

15:20 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

June 11, 2024 Stu Turley

In diplomacy, what’s left unsaid often matters more than what’s said. After Chinese President Xi Jinping met the king of Saudi Arabia in December, both nations issued lengthy readouts extolling the burgeoning Saudi-Sino relationship in […]

June 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

U.S. competitors are pushing the limits of autonomy within a dollar-based system, but there isn’t a real global alternative—and the world is far from an inflection point. It has been 80 years since the Bretton […]

June 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Green parties were on track to lose seats in the European Parliament elections, provisional results showed Monday, sparking concerns that the bloc may be on the brink of scaling back its climate policies. The left-leaning Greens/European Free […]

June 11, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: An excellent article from Bloomberg. Although the first line says “The first Russian oil tanker attempting to deliver crude while under US sanctions”… this is not factual, as Russia has been increasing […]

June 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

(Bloomberg) – Months after UN-led climate talks, the demand for natural gas from the host of this year’s COP29 is growing in Europe and elsewhere. Azerbaijan, which has the presidency of the 29th United Nations’ […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –