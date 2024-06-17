Is Net Zero Dead? – The Energy Realities Team has some International insights
The Energy Realities Team of David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav and Stu Turley are having way too much fun on a Monday. Live, we talk about “Is Net Zero Dead?” We bring the receipts, fun – and we need your input. Is Net Zero going to be like Monty Python’s famous line – “Bring out yer Dead” or “I’m Not Quite Dead Yet”.
Live Monday Morning at 8:00 A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.