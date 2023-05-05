Is It A Good Thing For Ordinary Americans If The US Loses Reserve Currency Status?
Earlier this month, Larry Kudlow insisted that it is “it’s incumbent on the U.S. government, no matter who’s in power, to maintain the reserve currency status of the dollar.” Kudlow laments that a toppling of the dollar from that perch “seems to be the direction we’re going in.”
Kudlow’s remarks came a day after Donald Trump declared that China is trying…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.