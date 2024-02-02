Iraqi parliament calling to ditch US dollar for oil trade
WASHINGTON HAS EXERCISED STRICT CONTROL OVER IRAQI OIL REVENUES FOR THE PAST TWO DECADES
The Finance Committee in the Iraqi parliament made a statement on 31 January calling for the sale of oil in currencies other than the US dollar, aiming to counter US sanctions on the Iraqi banking system.
“The US Treasury still uses the pretext of money laundering to impose sanctions on Iraqi banks. This requires a national stance to put an end to these…
