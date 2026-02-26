Iran Rushing Oil Shipments Ahead of Possible U.S. Strikes, Saudi Arabia also massive shipments.

What a wild day on the Energy News Beat Stand Up. We have some great stories for you.

We also cover AI, Data Centers, and President Trump's Commitment to lower Energy Prices

What if the United States takes control of the Dark Fleet and Iran’s oil production finances as we did with Venezuela? Do you think regime change could happen peacefully, or do the Iranians need to take control of their country?

Also, President Trump is moving on to lowering energy prices with the huge loan to Southern Company, which will impact consumers in a great way, and is inviting Tech Companies to the White House Next Week.

Wild times afoot. Tomorrow, we will be releasing the podcast with Katy Grimes, Editor-in-Chief of the California Globe, and we will cover the horrific energy policies of Gavin Newsom and his corrupt impact on California.

1.Iran Rushing Oil Shipments Ahead of Possible U.S. Strike

Amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and a massive American military buildup in the Middle East, Iran has dramatically accelerated crude loadings at its primary export terminal on Kharg Island. Vessel-tracking and satellite data show Tehran is rushing to move as much oil as possible out of the Persian Gulf before any potential U.S. strikes disrupt operations.

According to Kpler data cited by Bloomberg and OilPrice.com, Iran loaded 20.1 million barrels of crude onto tankers from Kharg Island between February 15 and 20 — nearly triple the volume loaded during the same period in January. That equates to more than 3 million barrels per day (bpd) over the six-day window, more than double Iran’s typical recent export rate of 1.5–1.6 million bpd.

Kharg Island handles approximately 90% of Iran’s total oil exports. Satellite imagery analyzed by Bloomberg confirms the surge: the number of tankers observed in waters southeast of the terminal more than doubled, from 8 to 18 during that period, while onshore storage tanks visibly emptied.

Dark Fleet Enforcement and Venezuela-Style Tactics: On the Table for Trump 2.0?

Iran relies heavily on its “shadow” or “dark fleet” — aging tankers that frequently change flags, names, and use ship-to-ship transfers to evade sanctions. Industry estimates suggest the majority of Iranian oil moves on vessels already under U.S. sanctions.

The Trump administration is aggressively targeting this network, mirroring tactics used against Venezuela earlier this year. On January 3, 2026, U.S. forces removed Nicolás Maduro; the U.S. subsequently seized multiple Venezuelan-linked tankers (including Iranian shadow-fleet vessels such as the Bertha, Veronica III, and others tracked across oceans) and began marketing Venezuelan crude through U.S.-controlled channels. Proceeds flow into accounts benefiting the U.S. and Venezuelan people, with American companies like Chevron gaining expanded access.

2.Saudi Oil Exports Surge to Three-Year High during Iran Tensions

Saudi Arabia is flooding global markets with crude at the fastest pace in nearly three years, shipping 7.3 million barrels per day (b/d) in the first 24 days of February 2026 — the highest level since April 2023. Tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show the surge represents a jump of more than 400,000 b/d from January and comes as traders brace for potential supply disruptions tied to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

Watch the Iran tensions get solved using the same tools the United States used on Venezuela. This will funnel the money through Qatar and keep a tight rein on the government, without boots on the ground. It will be interesting if this rolls out this way.

The Kingdom is deliberately ramping up production and exports as a contingency plan in case a U.S. strike on Iranian facilities disrupts flows from the Persian Gulf. Sources familiar with the strategy told Reuters the move mirrors Saudi Arabia’s actions in 2025, when exports rose by around 500,000 b/d in June during previous U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Riyadh will scale back later to stay within OPEC+ quotas if no major disruption materializes.“Saudi Arabia is on course to ship the most oil from its ports in almost three years this month, bringing supply to the global market at a time when crude traders are monitoring U.S.-Iran tensions,” Bloomberg reported.

3.Net Zero Is Dead, but How Long Will Renewables Get Subsidies? Energy News Beat Exclusive Analysis

Just yesterday, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas dropped a bombshell: “Net Zero Is Dead. Long Live Renewable Energy.”

In his February 24 piece, Blas chronicles the quiet burial of the 2050 net-zero fantasy at the latest IEA ministerial meeting in Paris. Mentions of “net zero” in official communiqués cratered from 13 in 2022 and 15 in 2024 to exactly one in 2026 — and that lone reference simply noted the lack of universal support.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright put it bluntly: the probability of hitting net zero by 2050 is “zero point zero.” Fatih Birol, the IEA’s longtime net-zero cheerleader, pivoted hard — “energy security” eight times, “affordability” four times, “climate” twice, and net zero zero times.

Denmark, once a green poster child, is now eyeing extensions for North Sea oil and gas drilling to 2050. Reality has won. Global oil demand is running near 105 million barrels a day and climbing. Emissions hover above 35,000 million metric tons annually and aren’t plunging off a cliff.

Yet here’s the rub: while the ideological net-zero crusade is dead, the subsidy machine for wind and solar keeps humming. Tax credits, mandates, feed-in tariffs, and renewable portfolio standards didn’t vanish overnight.

The question Energy News Beat asks today is simple:

How long will wind and solar get a free pass on the real costs they impose?

The LCOE Mirage — What Renewables Don’t Pay ForBloombergNEF, Lazard, IRENA, and others trumpet wind and solar LCOE at $30–$43/MWh. Great numbers — if you ignore everything that makes the grid actually work.

Storage? Variable output demands it.

BloombergNEF’s own February 2026 Levelized Cost of Electricity report shows four-hour battery storage LCOE hit a record low of $78/MWh in 2025, but that’s still an add-on cost renewables push onto the system. When will developers internalize pairing every solar farm with 4–8 hours of storage as part of their bid? Not yet. Ratepayers and gas plants still eat the balancing bill.

Land reclamation and recycling?

Almost never baked into project economics. Wind turbine decommissioning runs $50,000–$150,000 per MW onshore (higher offshore). Finnish researchers peg full removal and site restoration at €929,500 to €1.5 million per turbine.

By 2050, the U.S. alone could face 200,000–370,000 tons of blade waste annually. Most still heads to landfills.

Solar panel waste? One million tons in the U.S. by 2030, 10 million by 2050. Only ~10% recycled today. Valuable silver and silicon get trashed while taxpayers foot cleanup if bonds prove inadequate (see Vineyard Wind’s $191 million federal waiver drama).

These are not trivial. Yet most LCOE models treat decommissioning as someone else’s problem decades from now.

Grid resiliency?

Renewables get a total pass. Intermittent sources don’t provide inertia, frequency control, or black-start capability. That burden falls on dispatchable plants — mostly natural gas.

The Silent Tax on Gas Turbines Nobody Talks About

This is the dirty secret almost no mainstream outlet covers. Rapid renewable ramp-ups force combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGTs) — designed for steady baseload — into frantic cycling: hundreds of starts, deep load-following, and prolonged low-load idling.

Consequences, per Energy News Beat reporting and industry studies: Thermal mechanical fatigue cracking accelerates.

Maintenance intervals shorten dramatically.

Equivalent forced outage rates rise.

Efficiency drops 20–30% versus steady operation, burning more fuel and ironically raising emissions per MWh delivered.

We need a National Debate on energy pricing! Make Wind and Solar pay for storage to keep them on a level playing field. We love all forms of energy, but let the markets decide.

4.Trump Follows Up on State of the Union with Request to Meet Tech Companies on Power

President Donald Trump is wasting no time turning his State of the Union promises into action. Just one day after highlighting the “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” in his February 24, 2026 address to Congress, the White House has confirmed a March 4 summit at the White House where executives from Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Microsoft, xAI, Oracle, and OpenAI will sign pledges committing their companies to cover the full electricity costs of new AI data centers.

According to Bloomberg and White House statements, the tech giants will formally agree to “build, bring, or buy” their own power supply for these energy-hungry facilities. The goal is crystal clear: keep everyday Americans’ electricity bills from rising as the AI boom drives explosive demand.

Will this meeting help stem Wall Street’s fears of an AI bubble?

Absolutely. One of the biggest drags on AI enthusiasm has been the looming power crunch. Hyperscale data centers can suck down hundreds of megawatts each—equivalent to powering entire cities—and grid constraints, permitting delays, and local opposition have raised red flags about whether the massive capex will actually deliver returns. By forcing Big Tech to internalize the power costs instead of leaning on ratepayers and strained utilities, Trump’s pledge removes a major political and logistical roadblock.

5.AI Threat Signals Investors Should Shift Bets to Builders — Not Coders, UBS Wealth CIO Says

As artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, one of Wall Street’s most influential voices is sounding a clear alarm — and delivering a roadmap for where investors should place their capital next.

Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, Global Head of Equities and Chief Investment Officer for the Americas at UBS Wealth Management, says the AI boom poses an existential threat to many software-backed businesses. Her prescription? Investors should pivot from “coders” (the bits-and-bytes world of pure software and services) to “builders” — the companies operating in the physical world that supply the atoms, infrastructure, and energy required to make AI possible.

6.$5 Billion on New Nat Gas Pipeline in Gulf Coast

7.US Closes $26.5 Billion in Financing for Southern Co. Utilities

Way to go, Secretary Chris Wright and President Trump. This will save consumers huge amounts of money. What This Means for Consumers

Lower bills and a more resilient grid. The $300+ million annual interest savings will flow directly to ratepayers through the companies’ regulated rate structures, accelerating bill relief. Over three decades, families and businesses in Alabama and Georgia are expected to save $7 billion on their electricity costs. Beyond dollars and cents, the projects deliver greater reliability and resilience — fewer outages, faster storm recovery, and the firm capacity needed to keep the lights on as demand surges. Southern Company CEO Chris Womack put it plainly: “These loans will help lower the cost of investments in our grid that will enhance reliability and resilience for the benefit of our customers… We believe the actions we’re taking today will leave an enduring, positive impact on generations to come.”

