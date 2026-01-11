Iran Revolution Impact On Oil Prices and Markets

There are wild changes in the oil and gas markets right now. Michael Tanner and Stu Turley cover the Iranian Revolution, key points about Venezuela, and the market shift following the US decision to allow the sale of Venezuelan oil on the open market. This has a second-order effect on the U.S. Dollar: control over oil markets and the question of whether China will buy oil from the US at market prices rather than the old Dark Fleet-reduced prices.

Don’t forget that Energy Security starts at home, but Energy Dominance comes from Exports. -Stu Turley

And now, Energy Dominance can come from controlling export markets. We have to wonder how OPEC and OPEC+ will respond as we are facing some of the most significant changes in the oil and gas markets we have seen in decades.

1. The potential impact of the ongoing revolution in Iran on global oil markets and prices. We discuss how a disruption in Iran’s oil exports could lead to a spike in oil prices, potentially up to $80 per barrel in the short term.

2. The executive order signed by President Trump to safeguard Venezuela’s oil revenues for the benefit of the U.S. and Venezuela. We discuss the key provisions of the order and the reactions from oil executives.

3. China’s evolving oil and gas production and import trends, and how this could impact global energy markets, particularly with the upcoming Siberia 2 pipeline that will supply more Russian gas to China. How this will impact LNG markets is yet to be seen, but we will be tracking.

4. The potential political implications of high energy prices in the U.S. and how this could impact the upcoming midterm elections, with the hosts discussing a report on how Republican policies could be more favorable for energy affordability.

YouTube Ad-Free for our Substack Subscribers

Key Quotes:

Here are some of the most interesting and impactful quotes from the Podcast:

1. “If all production stops, if this is a real thing, I think we could see a spike in oil because when you remove 3.2 million barrels per day from the open market, that’s a fairly significant chunk, and I think we could spike to $80 oil for a short term.” - Stu Turley

2. “Companies outlast presidencies. Chevron has been around for 100 years. They don’t invest over a three to four-year time cycle. They invest over 10, 15, 20-year time cycles.” - Michael Tanner

3. “The key difference, Michael, the U.S. is setting up the bank accounts. So they will take the oil, the oil money, and come in. Once you put a government money-control system in place, it rarely goes away. So by the time they get the oil flows going, the US government even if the corrupt Democrats get back into power, it will be a revenue source that they won’t want to wipe out very easily because they’re always looking for revenue sources so they can gain grift and greed in.” - Stu Turley

4. “China can buy all the oil they want from us, from President Trump, Trump, that line right there. And as I wrote this out, this makes a huge impact because Michael, right now, Venezuela has been selling oil to China for about $20 less than the market. That’s about $30 a barrel, ballpark number. What happens now is China is going to have to buy at market prices.” - Stu Turley

5. “Energy security starts at home is something that a great podcast host always, uh, says, you know? Oh, that would be me.” - Stu Turley

Share

Stories Covered in today’s Stand-UP

1.How Will a Revolution in Iran Impact the Global Oil Markets? Could Iraq potentially also be an influence?

2.President Trump Signs Executive Order on Venezuelan Oil: Safeguarding Revenues for American and Venezuelan Benefit

3.Don’t Count the U.S. Dollar Out Yet: Venezuela Was the Key

4.China’s Oil and Gas Drilling Program Improvements Are Now Capable of Impacting Markets

5.DAVID BLACKMON: New Study Shows How GOP Can Win On Affordability Issue

Shout Out To Reese Energy Consulting! Signing UP for 2026 Sponsor of the ENB Standup!