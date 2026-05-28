Iran Peace Deal and no signatures - Buckle Up

We cover 10 big stories on the Energy News Beat Stand Up -

The deal has no signatures, and we are running low on oil, gas, and diesel inventory levels within weeks.

1. Iran Nuclear Deal & Middle East Tensions

The podcast opens with discussion of a pending Iran peace deal involving a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MOU) to extend a ceasefire and restart negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. Key concerns include whether Iran can be trusted, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and conflicting narratives between Iran and the Trump administration about shipping restrictions.

2. Oil Market Dynamics & Pricing

WTI crude at $89 and Brent at $94.82

Analysis of why oil prices dropped despite the unsigned Iran deal

Discussion of inventory levels running critically low, with predictions that prices could spike to $150-160 for Brent and $110 for WTI once inventories hit bottom

The role of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases in mitigating price increases

3. Strait of Hormuz Shipping & Tanker Traffic

Coverage of commercial shipping through the critical chokepoint, including VLCC (Very Large Crude Carriers) and LNG tankers heading to China and India, with concerns that only 2 tankers passing through versus the normal 20 per day signals serious disruption.

4. China’s Oil Market Re-entry

Discussion of China drawing down its strategic reserves and the potential shock when China returns to buying oil again—potentially driving prices significantly higher due to the current 9 million barrels per day supply deficit.

5. Germany’s Energy Crisis

Germany’s power prices surged over 30% due to high demand and low wind speeds, highlighting the vulnerabilities of renewable energy dependence. The podcast criticizes the unreliability of wind and solar and questions Germany’s ability to meet its 80% renewables target by 2030.

6. Russia-Kazakhstan Nuclear Deal

Russia and Kazakhstan signed agreements for Russia to finance and build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, with Russia providing 85% of project financing—presented as a model for energy security and dominance.

7. U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve Exports to California

For the first time, crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is being shipped to California (460,000 barrels to Chevron’s Richmond refinery), enabled by President Trump’s 60-day Jones Act waiver.

8. Aluminum Market Supply Crisis

Critical supply shortages in aluminum with inventories at dangerous levels, affecting manufacturing and presenting investment opportunities. Key companies mentioned: Alcoa, Century Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum, and Rio Tinto.

9. Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis

Europe’s gas storage sits 55 points below required levels for winter, with reliance on Qatar and other LNG suppliers facing their own production challenges. This threatens European manufacturing and industrial competitiveness.

10. Russia’s Oil Exports to India

Russia is capitalizing on elevated global oil prices by boosting crude flows to India, with Indian imports jumping 70%.

Overarching Themes:

Energy security and dominance through exports

The impact of geopolitical tensions on global energy markets

Criticisms of green energy policies and their economic consequences

The importance of oil and gas investment and infrastructure

Political messaging about energy policy differences between states

1.Iran Peace Deal Pending President Trump Approval – And it was not approved by the IRGC

This tells you everything about no signatures. We are running low on inventories, and have only a few weeks before $150 or $160 oil. That will be a huge impact on the economy and potentially the midterms.

2.Who is Telling The Truth on Control for the Strait of Hormuz?

Here’s a fact-based breakdown of who controls what, the damage to Iran’s capabilities, recent ship movements, insurance realities, Iran’s economic endurance, and the looming convergence of paper and physical oil prices.

Iranian Claims vs. Trump Administration Statements

On May 27, 2026, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that senior Iranian officials continue to frame control of the Strait of Hormuz as a “strategic necessity and core element of Iranian deterrence” against the U.S. and Israel. Tehran insists it will “reopen” the strait to civilian shipping only under “Iranian arrangements” — meaning maritime traffic must pass through Iran’s traffic separation scheme with explicit Iranian approval. ISW notes this directly contradicts the U.S. demand for unrestricted freedom of navigation and would set a dangerous precedent.

Iranian state media and officials portray the situation as a “military victory” that must now be converted into political gains, including leverage in any final deal with Washington. They highlight Iran’s ability to coordinate vessel transits and continue reconstitution efforts at sites like the Yazd Missile Base, even during the April 2026 ceasefire.

The Trump administration tells a different story. President Trump stated on May 27: “Nobody’s going to control it. It’s international waters. The strait’s going to be open to everybody,” and the U.S. will “watch over it.” Earlier warnings from Trump were blunt: Iranian forces targeting U.S. ships would be “blown off the face of the Earth.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly declared that U.S. operations (including the short-lived “Project Freedom” to escort stranded vessels) demonstrate that Iran “doesn’t control the strait.” The administration paused escort operations in early May to pursue a broader deal but maintained the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Both sides acknowledge a fragile ceasefire since April, but public statements and leaked draft agreements show deep disagreements over sequencing: Iran wants sanctions relief and blockade lift before nuclear talks; the U.S. insists on verifiable nuclear curbs first.

3.Two VLCC Tankers and Two LNG Tankers Pass Through the Strait of Hormuz en Route to China and India

4.The Next Energy Shock Could Be China’s Return to the Oil and Gas Market

5.Germany’s Power Prices Soar Over 30% on High Demand and Low Wind Speeds

Germany’s electricity market is once again flashing a warning sign about the challenges of its rapid shift to renewables. On Wednesday, day-ahead power prices surged nearly 30% as a European heatwave drove up cooling demand while unusually low wind speeds slashed output from the country’s vast wind fleet.

According to data reported by Reuters and analyzed in OilPrice.com, Germany’s day-ahead electricity prices jumped 29% amid the early-summer heat. Wind generation, which had been a bright spot earlier in 2026, fell sharply. Forecasts for Thursday showed wind supplying just 4.4 GW—less than half of Wednesday’s estimated 9.7 GW—while non-renewable sources (primarily gas and coal) were expected to ramp up by 8.2 GW to 23.5 GW to meet the spike in air-conditioning demand.

This is not an isolated event. It highlights the inherent variability of weather-dependent power in Germany’s energy system. Earlier in 2026, strong wind conditions and new capacity additions (about 5 GW added in 2025) helped wind generation rise 27% year-over-year in Q1, easing wholesale prices by 8.9% in the first half of the year. Dr. Norbert Allnoch of the International Economic Forum for Renewable Energies (IWR) noted that without this wind surge, Germany would have leaned more heavily on expensive gas plants, driving prices higher.

Yet as summer heatwaves arrive, the same system that benefits from windy days now faces sharp reversals when the wind drops, and demand rises—precisely the pattern seen this week.

6.Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Nuclear Power and Currency Swap Deals as Putin Visits Astana

This is Russia Energy Dominance in Action - Exporting a nuclear reactor while financing 85%.

7.Oil from US Emergency Reserves Heads to California for the First Time, Kpler Says

In a notable development underscoring shifting global energy trade flows amid ongoing Middle East tensions, a cargo of crude oil drawn from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is heading to California for the first time ever, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler.

The shipment involves approximately 460,000 barrels of Bayou Choctaw Sweet crude destined for Chevron’s Richmond refinery in the San Francisco Bay Area, with an additional 50,000 barrels of the same grade delivered to Chevron’s El Segundo refinery near Los Angeles. The complex logistics highlight the lengths energy companies are going to keep California’s refineries supplied during a period of significant stress.

Kpler tracked the movement through bills of lading. The tanker Red Moon loaded nearly 980,000 barrels of Bayou Choctaw Sweet crude in Louisiana before discharging at the Atlantic Terminal on Panama’s east coast in early May. From there, a 131 km (81.4 miles) pipeline transported the oil to the Pacific Terminal. Chevron-chartered supertanker Pascagoula Voyager then loaded about 2 million barrels at the Pacific Terminal — co-loading with Guyana’s Unity Gold crude — and sailed toward the U.S. West Coast. Upon arrival, the SPR crude was offloaded to two smaller vessels for final delivery to the California refineries. Chevron was listed as the seller of the cargo.

Chevron spokesman Ross Allen confirmed the company has been moving crude and gasoline blendstocks “under the Jones Act fleet and under the Jones Act waiver program to help supply California in a time of significant energy stress.” The company declined to provide further details on this specific shipment.

California, once a major U.S. oil producer, has become increasingly reliant on imports. Last year it imported roughly 230,000 barrels per day from the Middle East. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has disrupted those supplies by effectively choking off tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing refiners to scramble for alternatives. Asian demand has further tightened availability of replacement crudes.

This SPR delivery to California coincides with broader U.S. efforts to stabilize domestic fuel markets. The Trump Administration authorized releases from the SPR, including a third batch of 26.03 million barrels loaned since the Iran conflict escalated.

Trump Administration’s Jones Act Waiver Prevents a Worse Crisis in California

To address the acute energy supply challenges, the Trump Administration took decisive action by issuing a historic 60-day waiver of the Jones Act (Merchant Marine Act of 1920) on March 17, 2026. The waiver, requested by the Department of Defense under 46 U.S.C. § 501(a) on national defense grounds, temporarily allowed foreign-flagged vessels to transport oil, natural gas, fertilizer, coal, and 659 other critical commodities between U.S. ports. It was explicitly designed to mitigate short-term oil market disruptions caused by the Iran war and to ensure fuel reached high-demand areas like California.

The waiver was later extended for an additional 90 days (to approximately August 16, 2026) as global energy disruptions persisted.

Data from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) shows the waiver has been actively utilized. As of mid-May 2026, more than 45 voyages had been completed under the program, involving dozens of foreign-flagged vessels and millions of barrels of energy products. California emerged as the biggest beneficiary, with roughly 21 of those 45 voyages directly related to the state — including shipments from the Gulf Coast, intra-California movements, and deliveries from Pacific Northwest refineries.

In the roughly 60 days preceding the latest reports, multiple full-tanker loads of gasoline, crude, and other fuels moved under the waiver, directly supporting California’s refineries and helping avert more severe fuel shortages and price spikes that analysts warned could have crippled the state’s energy supply chain.

The waiver enabled faster, more flexible routing of domestic energy resources that would otherwise have been restricted to a limited fleet of Jones Act-qualified U.S.-built, U.S.-crewed, and U.S.-flagged vessels. Without it, California — already facing refinery constraints and import shortfalls — risked significantly worse supply disruptions and higher gasoline prices.

Broader Implications

The first-ever SPR crude delivery to California via this multi-leg route through Panama illustrates both the creativity of supply chains under pressure and the ongoing strain on West Coast refining. It also demonstrates how policy tools like the Jones Act waiver, combined with SPR releases, are working in tandem to bolster domestic energy security during geopolitical shocks.

8.Aluminum Market Facing Prolonged Supply Outage. What does this mean for consumers and investors?

9.Europe’s Gas Crisis Just Repriced 8 Of My 12 Positions – The Merchant’s News

This was insightful from The Merchant's News and we highly recommend subscribing to Jack Prandelli. He will be on the podcast again soon.

10.Russia Boosting Crude Flows as India Imports Jump 70% Since Feb

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

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