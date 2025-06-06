IRA Subsidies: The Hidden Costs of Wind & Solar - ENB and The Energy Bad Boys

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley is joined by Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling of Energy Bad Boys. They discuss the ongoing debate over wind and solar subsidies, particularly in relation to the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act). Isaac and Mitch critique the GOP’s phased-out plan for these subsidies, arguing that they threaten grid reliability and increase costs. They also touch on the role of China in global solar manufacturing and potential national security risks.

I have enjoyed my podcasts with

and

and have learned a lot from their Substack. I can see them growing and being a national energy influence for decades to come. When you have

quote them, or the people on the government budgets use their charts, you know they are going places. I have also enjoyed my conversations with Alex and love all of his work, and I hope to visit with him again.

The conversation highlights the impact of their research on energy policy, with Isaac and Mitch sharing their insights on future energy developments, including the growing demand for reliable energy sources to power data centers.

Please subscribe to the Energy Bad Boys here:

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:33 - Discussion on IRA subsidies and GOP’s phase-out plan

01:32 - Mitch explains the subsidy timeline graph

03:36 - Wind and solar subsidies' impact on grid reliability

05:54 - Concerns over IRA subsidies, nuclear, and grid issues

07:11 - Solar, wind, and China’s role in grid reliability

09:39 - Analysis of Spain's power outage and solar risks

10:54 - Wind and solar as baseload energy sources

12:23 - Graphic shared by Alex Epstein, discussing policy wins

13:32 - Stuart praises Isaac and Mitch for their impact

15:00 - Isaac and Mitch on their partnership at Energy Bad Boys

16:39 - Discussion on AI, data centers, and natural gas

17:46 - Future articles and energy industry analysis

20:36 - Nuclear plant development and federal land use

22:17 - Challenges in building new nuclear reactors

23:45 - Feasibility of building nuclear reactors in 3 years

25:37 - Challenges in U.S. energy infrastructure

27:06 - Role of AI in energy research

27:41 - How to find Always On Energy Research and Energy Bad Boys

Stuart Turley [00:00:07] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast, my name is Stu Turley, President of the Sandstone Group. I'll tell you what, today, solar is getting an absolute beating in the news today, and I have two of my favorite Substack Authors here. I've got the, I mean not just a, I've the, or these, Energy Bad Boys, I have Isaac Orr and Mitch Rowling here today. How are you guys today?

Mitc Rolling [00:00:33] Great.

Isaac Orr [00:00:33] Doing awesome. Thanks for having us, Stu. It's always fun to be here.

Stuart Turley [00:00:36] I tell you what Mitch, I gotta work on your people skills.

Mitch Rolling [00:00:40] Sure, and to the point.

Stuart Turley [00:00:41] That I love. And you know what? I gave you guys a shout out. Hey, I love Alex Epstein and I absolutely love him. He's been on the guest on the podcast three or four times. Love him. And I was reading his article and I noticed he used one of your graphics. Well done guys.

Isaac Orr [00:00:59] Did you notice it because our logo is large and obnoxious?

Stuart Turley [00:01:03] No, I actually recognize the, the logo. I loved it, but I just, I sent a note to my staff and I said, we got to copy what the energy bad boys are doing because they're doing it right. So we're going to be redirecting all of our great job. I tell you what, when we talk about that, you guys just put out a wind and solar fan boys are big sad, which means the new IRA subsidy repeal must be pretty good. Give us your thoughts on that one.

Isaac Orr [00:01:32] Yeah, it's been kind of a saga over the last week or so. Like a lot of people in the energy industry say like, it feels like decades went by in the span of a week last week because we started the week with a proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee on Reconciliation that was basically not a very good proposal in terms of ending the wind and solar subsidies. It was a continuation of the status quo. And that got the Mitch and I riled up a little bit. So we wrote this piece. Saying that the GOP's phase out plan for the IRA subsidies isn't good enough. And we just went through the reasons why. You know, it seems like for the longest time, the GOPs kind of seen these subsidies for wind and solar as a giveaway or some way to brandish their credentials with moderate voters. And that was a trade they were willing to make for a really long time. And maybe that wasn't such a bad calculation 10 or 20 years ago when wind and part of the grid in terms of generation, but as they've been subsidized and grown, they've become more threatening to the reliability of the grade and they've increased costs. So rather than this being a budgetary issue, we wanted the policymakers, so members of the house, members of Senate to understand that this is now a grid reliability issue and we are subsidizing the destruction of the reliability of our electric grid. If we continue these IRA subsidies. So we came up with this piece. Mitch came up with this awesome graph. So a lot of times our process is I'll start writing a piece and then Mitch will come in and he'll write some and then we kind of do some back and forth. When I was looking through the piece, because Mitch had actually started that one, I was scrolling through, reading through it, and I see this graph that you mentioned earlier, and I just say, holy crap, this is awesome. This is exactly what is missing from the debate about the IRA subsidies. And Mitch, I don't know if you want to describe your own graph, but it was that to me, I even sent Mitch a text message like, hey, awesome job on this.

Mitch Rolling [00:03:36] Right. And, you know, I just made that because I was looking through the piece, I was like, you know, it really needs a graph in here. It's too wordy. We need a graph. And I thought a timeline looking like that would kind of tell the story in one graph, you know, this thing has been extended time and time again, 11 times since 1999. And we just need to see that to show kind of the absurdity of another phase out.

Isaac Orr [00:04:02] Yeah, and Stu, for context, you're an old man. You probably don't remember 1992, all that. Like, it probably just blends together with all the other years of your long and storied life. But my favorite show.

Stuart Turley [00:04:13] It was just Liar Buddies.

Isaac Orr [00:04:15] Yeah, so you and you and Joe Biden went to

Stuart Turley [00:04:19] the same school. Yeah, but I'll tell you what, I still don't depend on things.

Isaac Orr [00:04:24] Yeah, that's great. But my favorite show in 1992 was Sesame Street, and Mitch wasn't born yet. So like these subsidies have been around for a really long time. And we've always been told that they are temporary. But you know, they're they never go away. So are they really temporary? So that's why last week when so like, Monday, House comes out with a bill that is not very good, extends the subsidies through 2032. And like, so they start phasing out in 2028, finally phase out in 2022. After the next administration is done with their first term, which is just insane to think about, then they come back Thursday morning. And last Thursday morning and they say they do an excellent job, right? So they basically say, unless you are starting to build do this facility within 60 days after the passage of this bill, you will not get IRA subsidies. It has to be nice service by December 31 of 2028. Or you get no subsidies, they, and that's for wind and solar. And they gave nuclear a little bit of a longer lead time in order to start construction, which is smart. I mean, essentially nuclear is a fledgling industry again in this country because we didn't, we didn't build any reactors for a really long time. So that's why the, the wind and Solar fanboys were very upset about the, the IRA budget that the house ways and means came out. And that made us really happy. Because when bad things happen to good... Yeah, when bad things happen to bad people like that.

Stuart Turley [00:05:55] Puts a smile on your face. You know, Mitch, your graphic skills are fantastic, but this graphic down here was just one from SEIA that I'm looking at on one of your articles. And it really pointed out to your, your article, your comment, Isaac is that nuclear takes an average of almost 15 and a half years, but here's where I was looking at some of your points on this photo and batteries and onshore wind are the shortest, however, they've got, there's 24,000. Projects in the United States to get attached to the grid. So even that number is not accurate in that graph because of the, the waiting line, if you would, in order to get it done on the, on the bill, I am not aware, but are they going to be able to, cause the wind, the wind systems were using the porculous bill and the inflation reduction act to replace turbines. Three years early a year early and all this kind of stuff and that's where they were making their money so instead of it's a nameplate upgrade and they're going out and ripping that thing out if it breaks and then they're saying oh we're upgrading it and they get extra money and is all that going to go away? That's what we're not.

Isaac Orr [00:07:11] About, Stu. So I think that the 60-day window from the passage of the bill is going to limit a lot of that kind of like tomfoolery from happening. The way that the production tax credit works is the wind facility or solar, if they elect to get it, can get that subsidy for 10 years after the facility is placed into service. And then if they decide to repower that facility, which is like putting new blades on, switching out gearbox parts, then they re-qualify for the subsidy. So a lot of times we're seeing like a wind turbine supposed to last for 20 years. We're seeing that average re-power time come in around 12 to 15 years, and that's all from like U.S. Department of Energy data.

Stuart Turley [00:07:57] Oh, public. Isaac, you're spot on. And I didn't mean to cut, cut you off. I've seen four years on, on actual solar and wind farm data, nothing public. I mean, this is kind of like, I can't tell because of the whistle blower would like shoot me. So, you know, you sit back and go, this is not accurate. I wear it, man.

Isaac Orr [00:08:18] But we all know 20 years is baloney. So.

Stuart Turley [00:08:21] I'm gonna go with four.

Isaac Orr [00:08:22] Yeah

Mitch Rolling [00:08:23] Yeah. Well, and some people even try to get away with saying 30 or 35 years for some solar farms, and we know that that's just not accurate at all.

Stuart Turley [00:08:32] Also, what do you guys think about that article that came out last week about the Chinese grid equipment and being able to hack on all of their stuff? I've been writing about this for years about the Biden administration put back into the grid 490 major grid interconnects that can be shut down remotely by the Chinese, but boy, all of this solar stuff. The stuff was found on all of these articles out there were just nuts about the in this article, you talk and bring out the great point that is that 80% of the solar capacity for manufacturing is in China. That's a problem. But then they put these crappy little chips in there that can shut them down. I'm wondering if that's not what happened in Spain when you consider that They lost power for three seconds on the Iberia Peninsula. That something didn't trigger that loss of electricity, even though it was what, 60% of wind and solar, they lost it for three seconds, and then all of a sudden 55 million people are with it without power.

Mitch Rolling [00:09:39] Yeah, as if the folder needed another way of crashing the grid down. They can do that on their own, but now we have China helping us.

Stuart Turley [00:09:46] I mean, it to me is just amazing when you sit back and take a look at that. Cause the, the whole mess of that, unless you've got the money and you want to get off the grid permanently, solar does not make sense to the grid to me.

Mitch Rolling [00:10:02] No, not at all. I mean, you know, other people talk about this. Meredith Engwin talks about this all the time that- It's cool. Yeah, she's amazing. Very, very smart. And she talks about us all the time that if you have a energy source or a power plant that takes up 10% of your grid and that comes crashing down, all of a sudden you're SOL. And, you can think of in a region, solar and wind, all the fleet, the entire fleet access that big power plant. Cause when the wind goes down or when the wind stops, that entire fleet of wind stops. It's a giant power plant. And if you have a 10% penetration level of wind or solar, and they just stop completely, all of a sudden you're in some troubling times, just as what happened in Irkut, what happened Spain. And so, yeah, it's not a smart decision to make this like a baseload energy source.

Stuart Turley [00:10:55] Nah, that's the most I've heard you speak, man. Because I didn't jump in to answer the question.

Mitch Rolling [00:10:59] I mean-

Isaac Orr [00:10:59] I made Mitch do it.

Stuart Turley [00:11:01] You notice, you notice both Isaac and I are over here just in awe. This is cool. That was really good. Well done. But you know, Doug, Doug Sheridan also pointed out those same kind of things and in his article and validated everything that you just said. So he must've been having a time machine listening to this conversation.

Isaac Orr [00:11:21] I mean, that checks out.

Stuart Turley [00:11:23] You know, when you sit back and take a look at this, where are you guys going on the next article? What is your next article coming around the corner?

Isaac Orr [00:11:31] Oh, we don't have to know that until Saturday. So now we got a couple of different like opportunities. We did some modeling for an outfit in Arizona, looking at the integrated resource plan costs of Arizona public service. Nice. So we could write about that. So a congressman. Tweeted out the graphic. So like Alex Epstein shared our graphic on the extension of the production tax credit with members of Congress. And one of them said that he used that graphic to help kill the subsidies like in that second round of negotiations. Yeah, he tweeted it out. And like, you know, like, we're like, should we should we just write something to doing our own our own horn this weekend? And yes, I mean, we feel like we can include in something, but to just have that be the only, like... Thing in the article feels like too self-promotional. So like, well, maybe it's not.

Stuart Turley [00:12:23] Guys, you guys have worked really hard to build a great sub stack channel and when somebody is out there tooting your horn, you need to say

Isaac Orr [00:12:34] Yeah, that's true. Yeah. So it was wild. He said, this past week, I showed this graphic. Thank you, Alex Epstein to countless people in the Republican conference as why we had to make sure the solar and wind tax credits begin to expire during President Trump's time in office. So I was just like, okay, because like somebody has sent me this, I was just like oh, okay. There's our graphic with our like, our giant logo on it. And it's just like Oh, man, that super cool. Like, the president might have seen our logo.

Stuart Turley [00:13:00] Isn't that great? And, and when I just let my marketing folks know, it says, we got to follow what the energy bad boys are doing. That's a really cool thing to know that your information is getting to not only the white house, your information, is making an impact to consumers in the United States. That is huge. In fact, when I sent you the email to get you on the podcast, I was like, Alex, get your head thing out there, you know, and I was like, this is way cool. I'm, I'm one of your biggest cheerleaders.

Mitch Rolling [00:13:33] Well, and the fact that it was the PTC, I mean, that is like the holy grail of policies that you just want to destroy and take down because it's probably the most destructive piece of, you know, policy that we have to deal with. You know, you can do a lot of things at the state level, but with the P.T.C. And ITC still intact. There's only so much that can get done even with good strides being made. And so taking that down is absolutely like a, it's a career event, you know, so.

Isaac Orr [00:14:04] Oh, 100%. We peaked. We need to find new rears because we can start a history of stack now. Something else like maybe I'll like hang drywall for a living or something like that. Like it's time to walk away. Like you got to do the John Elway. You win the Super Bowl. You walk away

Stuart Turley [00:14:23] You guys haven't peaked yet, I hate to tell you this, just put all this up.

Isaac Orr [00:14:26] Because we haven't started a podcast yet, Stu.

Stuart Turley [00:14:29] Oh yeah, you need to start a podcast. You know, Mitch would be a great podcast cause he would not do what Sean Hannity does Sean Hannady just overrides his guests and just doesn't shut up. You don't have that problem as we sit here with the five seconds of dead airspace Isaac and I are going to.

Mitch Rolling [00:14:50] Well, that's the dynamic. I come in when I got something to say, Isaac is the, he's the, he's, the talker, you know, so I do, I make the graphs.

Isaac Orr [00:15:00] Are great.

Mitch Rolling [00:15:01] And I just like feel

Isaac Orr [00:15:02] space.

Stuart Turley [00:15:03] You seem like you guys bounce off each other very well.

Isaac Orr [00:15:06] Oh yeah, yep, yep. So like when we had our old job, like, I'd always try to like, make my boss understand how important Mitch was to the team. I'm like, you know, this is a bicycle, you need both wheels in order for it to work. And that's it. We're just a very good team. In the aspects of the business where I'm really good, that's not always what Mitch likes to do. And then in the aspects that I'm not good at, Mitch is very good at them. So that's how it works out. And they always say in business, you should find a business partner that complements your weaknesses rather than has same. It just so happens that that's how things work for Mitch and I at Always On Energy Research, which is the think tank that we co-founded. Also at Energy Bad Boys, which is like our fun side project.

Stuart Turley [00:16:00] What a fun project i don't know why i'm sitting here looking at you two and having this conversation of one person outspoken and there's two two groups or two tag team guys pen and teller i'm sitting here trying to figure out on this one or you also have young frankenstein where you have jean wilder and the monster and when the monster are tap dancing around there i would to see you guys on stage as the monster and gene wilder you guys that would be a great Great graphic next time is look at young Frankenstein for some of your graphics there, because I guarantee you guys would make a fantastic pair on there.

Isaac Orr [00:16:39] Well, let me Google what young Frankenstein is. Do what? I said, let me Google what young Frankenstein has never seen. Young Frankenstein. I'm giving you a hard time.

Stuart Turley [00:16:50] Dude, I am old, you know, but jeez, I mean, how fun, but now where do you see now that you've gotten in front of them? You've got to be able to come up to the next big thing. And I think that the Elon was very apropos today when he said the big, beautiful bill can't be big and beautiful because it didn't get all of the doge cuts. You know codified and how do we help the one or two politicians arm themselves with more information i think is an absolutely wonderful plan we've got to get your expertise in front of people because i value your opinion and i did not mean to me give you a compliment i'm very sorry if i just ruined your day but. You guys were rock star, just like the electric grandma, you know, I love her. She is fantastic as well too.

Isaac Orr [00:17:47] Yeah, I mean, you know, thankfully, we got people like Alex who like, you know, we don't have direct channels to a lot of members of Congress. You've got a few, we've got few people who we've built relationships with over the years, but that hasn't really been something that we've had the bandwidth to actively pursue, but it does help when people like Alex, who have made an intentional effort to make that part of his business model, use our materials and, you know, is able to score a big win. Like. The reconciliation package that came out Thursday. So, yeah, I mean, that's.

Stuart Turley [00:18:20] What are your thoughts? I mean, the, one of the biggest things I've been kind of analyzing the grid and where I see AI data centers and moving around and where the data centers are coming around, I'm starting a new series on the podcast on AI and data centers. And I can see data centers only going into states with natural gas and pipelines, and then all of a sudden you start backing into all right, who's the Republican governors. And then you start looking into who's the Republican and you start looking in, there ain't many states where you're going to be having large economic growth through data centers. And you could probably guess Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and you're looking at Texas and I'm like, I'm out of states.

Mitch Rolling [00:19:05] Right. Well, yeah, they're going to look for OASASIC.

Isaac Orr [00:19:08] Like Wyoming, North Dakota, like natural gas, Republican governors, like...

Stuart Turley [00:19:14] Yeah, but you look at the growth of new natural gas power plants. They're not even permitted yet up there and there's a waiting list of, and I compared this against the natural gas, power plants coming online, because if you haven't bought them in the last two years, there's, a waiting line for new natural, gas turbines. It's kind of like, Ooh. Yeah. And Steve Reese has been absolutely wonderful about pointing out Steve Reese consulting, who does a lot of the natural gas monitoring in the United States and stuff with his firm, they help data centers and, and, and, that kind of stuff. But he is really pointed out very apperably that we're almost getting too much natural gas on the grid. You can have too much of one.

Isaac Orr [00:20:00] Well, that's how we need more beautiful, clean coal on the grids. We're responsible for the dead air.

Stuart Turley [00:20:05] Me choking, excuse me, because I thought that was really funny. We needed some big beauty. Can we do a moment of silence for my Trump imitation as I go? We need big, beautiful coal. I don't know if I sound like the Italian fuzzy or sounds like he's Italian. He's like, we need to make a beautiful goal to make beautiful goal. That ain't no Trump. That ain't no Putin. It's an Italian guy looking for coal.

Isaac Orr [00:20:28] Exactly. For his pizzeria.

Stuart Turley [00:20:31] Yeah, Scooby. But, you know, you sit back and take a look. Cole is not dead yet.

Isaac Orr [00:20:36] Well, no, and the administration wants to revive it in a real way. No, but honestly, Stu, from what I've heard, they're willing to put billions of federal dollars into revamping old coal plants or maybe building new ones. So if you're gonna do that, I think Wyoming's back on the table, West Virginia. I mean, North Dakota has a bunch of lignite. So which, you know, some people say lignit is flammable dirt. I say that's good enough for me. So like you've got Montana, huge coal reserves. So Utah would also be potential. Like we've got a lot of resources in that respect. Like Ohio seems like they'd be a good data center place, too, just because like, you know they've got the proximity to populations. They've got Republican governor, legislature, things like that. Like it's it'll be interesting to see like with the reconciliation package and this is my understanding of it but they were doing things like charging LNG export terminals a million dollars so they could get accelerated permitting. And some people might be like, oh, well, why would you do that? So there's a budgetary implication, and they can change the rule because it's a budgetary thing. Because the thing with reconciliation is you can't make policy changes, but you can do things in order to raise revenue for the federal government. So Like if they were to do that for data center transmission lines or something like that or natural gas pipelines, you could potentially get through like some sort of permitting reform that wouldn't otherwise be admissible and that sort of thing. I mean, who knows, like you can only, I don't know how many reconciliation packages you can do in a year, so.

Stuart Turley [00:22:17] Considering the rhinos that we have, I'm not putting any, but, but

Isaac Orr [00:22:21] Well, you'll just need to increase the salt deduction and like that's it.

Stuart Turley [00:22:26] Let me ask this also is the big beautiful nuclear, now I'm trying to sound like a Italian Russian, holy smokes, the big, beautiful executive orders on nuclear. That was wonderful and when I talked to Robert Bryce, David Blackman and Sandridge this week on the podcast, those guys are rock stars. I love every one of them. But I, it brought up a great big point and that is nuclear is years away. Your chart shows 15 and a half years just to get one like kind of cooking. And we, and we sit back and kind of go, is it 15 years or they said they could get three of them done in three years if they build them on federal lands and I'm sitting here having to read between the lines, is it because if it's built on a federal land, they can bypass all of the FEDERAL regulatory issues around nuclear plants, which is their main reason that we're $35 billion to get a nuclear plant built in China, whether their information is right or wrong, put one that they put, they've gotten approved for $2.7 billion a piece. I'm over here kind of going, how in the world is this going to happen?

Isaac Orr [00:23:46] I mean, generally, if you do something on federal land, it's subject to more BS than when you do it on private land, right? That's just the way that it's worked. So I don't know how these executive orders affect like the NEPA process and all that, because any significant federal action needs to have some sort of a NEPa review. So like, unless they're suspending that, or if they're building it on a military base or something like that, where I'm sure the environmental like. Regulations can be suspended more easily. So like, I haven't really had a chance to dive into those executive orders, but it does seem to me like it's kind of counterintuitive that something would be subject to less federal oversight if it's on federal land.

Stuart Turley [00:24:30] Maybe we have a followup podcast next month on this because this is a big question for me. And this was the first time I've ever seen Robert, Robert Bryce and David Blackman and, and Doug Sandridge, all of us looked at each other and went, because it didn't make, it doesn't make sense because we're hearing we're going to get three nuclear reactors in three years. And I'm going, excuse me, look at the energy bad boys chart.

Isaac Orr [00:24:53] Yeah, I mean, so they might be saying like an average of that many years, right. So for the Baraka plant, I believe was Bacara, they're building like four nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, and they're the APR 1400s. And they will have built about four of those over the next like 16 ish years. So they the first one took, I think, 10 or so years to but the other ones are going a lot faster. So it could be like. You know, they're they want to build three of them over the next 10 years. And if you average that out, it's one every third year or so. Right. So I don't know if that's what they're doing.

Mitch Rolling [00:25:38] There. But yeah, because you can do some things like we're just out, we don't have the construction workers. So a lot of other people talk about this, that if you start with one, a lot of that time is learning how to construct this, you know, nuclear plant. And then you use that same team, ideally, to construct the next ones where they already have worked out the kinks and the bugs. And so you can you can speed up the process that way. The problem is sometimes Sometimes you have people building the whole plant and then they don't do anything and have to get new jobs and then, they have to relearn again. We're running into that problem where other countries are leading the way on that and using the same engineers, same construction workers, and so we can mimic that. But the problem with all this, going back to data centers and AI, is that we're playing catch-up. You know, we just succumb to almost de-growth or stagnant, you know, growth for so long. And now we have to play catch-up, even building a natural gas plant, you know. It just, we don't have the time. Whereas other countries like China have been building and building and build. They have a step up right now to take on that increased growth from data centers. And so we're in a bad position, no matter what you do, because no data center is trying to power of their data center with solar and wind. It's just not reliable. You need some type of dispatchable power source available. And we're just three steps behind right now.

Stuart Turley [00:27:06] What AI do you guys use to help do your research? Are you using chat, GPT, Groker, all the above?

Mitch Rolling [00:27:14] I mean, yeah, I use both of those that you mentioned.

Isaac Orr [00:27:16] Yeah, same. I like to cross reference. I'd like to ask them the same question and see what I get for an answer.

Stuart Turley [00:27:22] Isn't that great? No, I think I have just learned enough to make sure that I weed through the AI on the response that I get and what I'm afraid is people will just print crap that goes out on from AI and it's not necessarily always right. Well with that, how do people find you?

Isaac Orr [00:27:41] All right, you can find us at always on energy research. That's AO energy.org. And then you can find us on sub stack at energy bad boys.

Stuart Turley [00:27:50] I'll tell you what, I really appreciate both of you, Isaac and, or, and Mitch Rowling, thank you so much for stopping by the podcast today and look forward to our next one, because I really appreciate you guys, what you're doing for the industry. And what you're, you know, just getting the word out there because congratulations on making a difference. It's not often that you can sit back and go, that's my logo has made a difference to the average American. And I mean that very wholeheartedly, sincerely. Thank you very much for your service to our country. Well, thanks for having us. It was a great time. We'll see you next time.