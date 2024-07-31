Inventory Draw Pushes Oil Up
Crude oil prices today moved slightly higher, after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 3.4 million barrels for the week to July 26.
The inventory change compared with a draw of 3.7 million barrels for the previous week, when fuel inventories also declined substantially.
For the week to July 26, the EIA estimated mixed chan…
