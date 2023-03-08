Inflationary Gaslighting – Fed Chair Says Interest Rates likely to be higher than previously expected
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers testimony today before the Senate Banking and Finance Committee. During his statements Powell says, “The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.” Powell continued, “If the totalit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.