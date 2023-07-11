Indonesia’s electric battery hub bid clouded by mining deaths
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – As Indonesia races to become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicle (EV) batteries on the back of its vast nickel reserves, safety issues at the country’s mines are stoking labour unrest that could threaten to derail the burgeoning industry.
Indonesia’s nickel mining industry, which is dominated by Chinese companies, has experi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.