India will ‘commission a nuclear power reactor every year’: NPCIL chief
AN INTERVIEW WITH B.C. PATHAK ON INDIA’S NUCLEAR POWER PLANS AND STRATEGY
On December 17, 2023, India’s largest indigenously developed 700-MWe pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) – the fourth unit in Kakrapar, Gujarat – attained criticality. Six months earlier, another 700-MWe unit in the same facility had started producing commercial electricity. In 2024, another unit with the same capacity is expected to be commissioned …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.