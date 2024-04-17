India LOVES Russian Oil

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley, discussed various topics concerning the energy sector. They highlighted state initiatives to prevent electricity crises, the influence of global politics on oil markets, specifically noting Indian refiners purchasing U.S. crude due to rebounding Russian shipments and the calm oil market despite tensions between Iran and Israel. The episode also covered issues at the Freeport LNG plant, which has been running at near-zero consumption, and legislative efforts in Kentucky to ensure energy reliability. Additionally, they touched on the withdrawal of a proposal by Cambridge to merge with Silver Bow and Cambridge, Texas Gas, which marked the end of a public battle. Throughout the episode, Tanner and Turley provided in-depth commentary on these issues, shedding light on their implications for the energy market and geopolitical landscape.

April 16, 2024 Stu Turley

The Wall Street Journal editorial board warned recently that the Biden Administration’s climate agenda is forcing the retirement of fossil-fueled power plants that supply almost 60 percent of U.S. electricity. These power plants are essential to satisfy America’s rapidly […]

April 16, 2024 Mariel Alumit

India’s largest private refiner, Reliance Industries, has sought to resell U.S. WTI crude within weeks of buying it, anonymous trading sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, as signs have started to emerge that more Russian […]

April 16, 2024 Mariel Alumit

(Reuters) — Freeport LNG’s liquefaction plant remains mostly offline for a fifth straight day, with gas utilization rates at 125 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), or 5% of its fully operational use, data from […]

April 16, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Attacks from Iranian soil add a fifth theater to Israel’s ongoing war. Israel’s war cabinet convened for a second day on Monday to discuss how to respond to Iran’s weekend attack on Israel. “We reserve […]

April 16, 2024 Mariel Alumit

And why that could change. Energy markets, stoked by days of highly telegraphed Iranian threats of reprisal attacks against Israel, were primed to erupt this week. Instead, once the dust settled from Iran’s largely ineffective […]

