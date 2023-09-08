India importing Russian oil is a ‘win-win’ for the world economy, says India’s No. 1 oil company
India’s imports of Russian crude is a win-win situation for the world’s oil markets, said Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), India’s No. 1 oil company.
By importing from Russia, ONGC said that India has helped the global economy by freeing up some oil on the Gulf for other countries to import.
SINGAPORE — India’s imports of Russian crude is a win…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.