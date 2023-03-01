India Coal is Back in Business
India’s coal industry celebrated the return of its major conference after a three-year pandemic hiatus by presenting a bullish view of demand, rising supply from new mines and strong demand for imports.
“King coal is coming back and coming with a big bang,” Anil Kumar Jha, the chairman of Jindal Power Ltd., told the Coaltrans India conference, held this …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.