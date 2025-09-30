When the teleprompter was cut at the UN last week, it was set up for one of the most important speeches at the UN in decades. It unleashed President Trump on the global stage to talk about mass migrations and climate change.

We covered that on the Energy Realities Podcast

,

, and Dr. Tammy Nemeth of

yesterday.

It was a lot of fun covering the issues, and the team did a great job.

Following the speech, several significant discussions and announcements in the coal sector have emerged, which we will review here.

As a side note, I am speaking with a company that has developed new technology in coal and is expecting to receive patents very soon. That will be a critical need for our national security, and I will elaborate on that as we approach the announcements.

Dan Bruyette, Former Energy Secretary, stops by Varney and Co

1. The U.S. government’s $625 million investment to help expand the coal industry in America. This includes funding to upgrade existing coal plants, keep them open, and add pollution control measures.

2. The plan to remove regulations and bans on exporting coal from the U.S. The transcript states that coal is the world’s largest source of electricity and will remain so for decades.

3. The debate around the environmental impact of coal usage and whether it can be made cleaner through technology. The former Energy Secretary argues that there are technologies available to use coal in a clean fashion, contrary to the common perception of coal as inherently dirty.

They included a great section from Secretary Chris Wright’s visit on Mornings with Maria. It was fun to see Stuart Varney respond to Former Secretary Dan Bruyette’s comments on coal with the normal “it’s dirty” and “President Trump wants all energy, now he is shutting down wind”. Dan did a great job responding.

Increasing Energy Costs to Consumers Across the US

This morning, from Bloomberg, an interesting article came out with some wild numbers about increased electricity prices due to AI Data center locations.

“AI Data Centers Are Sending Power Bills Soaring.” Wholesale electricity costs as much as 267% more than they did five years ago in areas near data centers.

The power needs of the massive complexes are rapidly driving up electricity bills — piling onto the rising prices for food, housing and other essentials already straining consumers. That’s starting to have economic and political reverberations across the country as utilities and local officials wrestle over how to divvy up the costs. Yet those same facilities are a linchpin of US leadership in the global AI race. A Bloomberg News analysis of wholesale electricity prices for tens of thousands of locations across the country reveals the effects of the AI boom on the power market with unprecedented granularity. The prices were tracked and aggregated monthly by Grid Status, an energy data analytics platform. Bloomberg analyzed this data in relation to data center locations, from DC Byte, and found that electricity now costs as much as 267% more for a single month than it did five years ago in areas located near significant data center activity. About two-thirds of the power consumed in the US runs off of a state or regional grid, where the system operator manages the trading of energy. These wholesale commodity costs are passed on to households and businesses on their utility bills, which then include other charges to maintain and expand the network. That can affect even customers who aren’t in close proximity to a data center, since their energy relies on the same grid.

I found it very interesting in the article that 70% of the increased electricity costs are within 70 miles of the data center build-out. The graphic above shows the data centers and their locations. There are significant build-outs in the East that are government AI data centers, and the transmission line increases are substantial.

Back to the UN, several articles from the FT have emerged on how climate activists plan to change the narrative behind rising electricity prices.

They are all doubling down on claiming that wind and solar are cheaper, and using the rising costs associated with data centers to try to do some fuzzy math.

“But climate-focused non-profit organizations, political advocates (NGOs) and corporate sustainability executives focused on a weak spot for the Trump adminstration: record high energy costs.” “The cleanest solutions are the most affordable solutions and that hs huge poketbook benefits for people’s lives,’ said Vickie Patton general counsel at the Enviornmental Defence Fun. “There will be progress on climate because of the funamentals”.

I hate to tell Vickie Patton, but the fundamentals of energy pricing are clear: the moment you attach wind or solar to the grid, prices go up, and then when you add AI Data centers without adding coal, nuclear, or natural gas for 100% up time, the costs are going to skyrocket.

I believe that the Trump energy team is on the right track and doing the best they can, but we must understand that AI Data centers need to be built closer to power sources to minimize transmission lines and operate behind the meter, thereby minimizing the impact on overall consumer costs. This has not been done on a massive scale, and we can see the prices starting to reflect across the country.

Yesterday, the Interior Department published the opening of 13.1 million acres of federal land for coal leasing, tripling the benchmarks in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and includes:

“President Trump promised to put American energy workers first, and today we’re delivering,” said Secretary Burgum. “By reducing the royalty rate for coal, increasing coal acres available for leasing, and unlocking critical minerals from mine waste, we are strengthening our economy, protecting national security, and ensuring that communities from Montana to Alabama benefit from good-paying jobs. Washington doesn’t build prosperity, American workers and entrepreneurs do, and we’re giving them the tools to succeed.

Just out from the American Gas Association:

Affordability takes center stage as record demand for natural gas is met with record supply WASHINGTON - Affordability and reliability took the lead at the American Gas Association’s Winter Heating Outlook on Tuesday as the surge in natural gas demand is met with record natural gas production and a 16% increase in technically recoverable domestic natural gas resources. While a continuation of last year’s “La Niña” weather pattern signals a colder than average winter season in the lower-48 states, natural gas bills are projected to be 8% lower than higher prices of several years ago.

Just out from the WSJ:

Demand from AI isn’t the problem—artificially constrained supply is. It’s a problem that China, America’s great AI competitor, doesn’t have. China is also experiencing an AI data-center boom, but its electricity is getting cheaper. While overregulation shuts down badly needed coal plants in the U.S., China is building them as fast it can. Last year it broke ground on almost 100 gigawatts of coal capacity, enough to power more than half the homes in America. The answer is to let the market respond to price signals by expanding supply as quickly as possible. The U.S. must end renewable subsidies, reform electricity regulation, slash permitting red tape and allow a nuclear renaissance.

So, buckle up as we have a wild ride in the next 5 years trying to gain stability to the largest growth in demand in the energy markets in decades due to AI and the electrification of more items. Conserving energy needs to be brought back into the discussions, and creating appliances that use less electricity, not always on, is crucial. Additionally, smart meters are a concern, as they emit radiation that can be harmful to humans.

And like the UK, the left will just blame increased “fossil” fuel prices, when that is not true.

This is going to be a tough balance, and much like the “Work-Life” balance, we will need to see an energy “Affordability vs. Benefit” review done on applications and energy.

Navigating the energy and investment space is going to be an exciting challenge. As we observe the struggles in the oil and gas sector with higher steel costs, and the adminstration seeking lower costs, versus the supply chain for natural gas turbines, we are watching for the best investments that will have the most significant impact on energy and the environment.

Stay tuned, as we have some big guests lined up and are working on some new topics. Thanks again to all of our great subscribers on all of our channels.