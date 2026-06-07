Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
4h

Dear Tru Stu, another great report, in your line up of upcoming articles. More planning for these Data Centers has been needed from day one!! You are so right about the virtue signaling .This does nothing to improve the reliability and efficiency. What they have been doing is building a house starting at the roof and with no plans!! Sheesh.Thank you so much and I cannot wait to read the rest of your articles, this week.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turley Energy Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture