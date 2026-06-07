In yesterday’s article “As legislators look to write meaningful bills to help consumers, some are missing the mark before they start” I mentioned I was working on a series, and it did not take long for the next politician to excuse sloppy policies and false consumer-protection claims.

The really sad part about energy policies is that they are the baseline for our modern lives, work, and recreation, and they exemplify bad energy policies when everything gets expensive. And Illinois is following the typical bad blue policies around energy, taxes, and regulatory overreach. And speaking of taxes and regulatory overreach, it speaks volumes if you lose one of the greatest football teams in the US because your greedy systems were trying to extort like a mob boss more tax money.

On June 5, 2026, Pritzker directed the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to stop processing new agreements under the Data Center Investment Program effective July 1.

This move mirrors Ohio’s decision in late May, when DeWine ordered the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to halt new sales and use tax exemptions for data centers while a Joint Data Center Committee reviews their growth and impacts.

Both states cite concerns over exploding electricity demand, grid strain, and costs being shifted to everyday ratepayers. Data centers are power hogs—often consuming as much electricity as small cities—and the AI boom is only accelerating that. But here’s the uncomfortable truth that neither governor is fully confronting: halting tax credits is only part of the problem. Data centers done right are not the enemy—they’re a critical part of America’s energy future. The real issue is the energy policies in blue states like Illinois that make reliable, affordable power scarce and expensive in the first place.

The Backdrop: AI-Driven Demand Meets Policy Failure

Pritzker’s order came after the Illinois legislature stalled on his February proposal to raise electricity rates specifically for data centers to shield residential bills.

He’s now calling for a “comprehensive framework” during the fall veto session that would protect affordability, natural resources, and “responsible growth.” Ohio’s pause is framed more neutrally as a study period after the state reportedly lost $1.6 billion in expected tax revenue from these incentives in 2025 alone.

Neither action bans data centers outright—Pritzker and DeWine both emphasize they want “responsible” development—but both are using the incentive lever to force concessions on costs and infrastructure. This comes as data centers nationwide face backlash over water use, noise, farmland conversion, and grid upgrades. Yet the demand isn’t going away. U.S. data center power needs are projected to triple by 2028. Tech giants need 24/7 firm power, not intermittent wind and solar that go dark when the wind stops blowing or the sun sets. Virtue Signaling or Real Reform?

Let’s be blunt: these executive orders smell more like political theater than a genuine solution. In Illinois, a deep-blue state, Pritzker is a Democrat pushing policies that sound good on paper—make Big Tech pay their “fair share”—while the underlying energy regime remains stacked against abundance. Illinois already has aggressive renewable portfolio standards, carbon pricing pressures, and mandates that prioritize intermittent sources over dispatchable natural gas, coal, or nuclear. The result? Electricity rates in blue states average about 38% higher than in red states, according to recent analyses.

Illinois’ own POWER Act (Protecting Our Water, Energy, and Ratepayers), introduced earlier this year, would force new data centers to pay for grid upgrades and source a chunk of their power from renewables.

That sounds responsible until you realize it doubles down on the same policies driving up costs for everyone else. Data centers expose the fragility of these systems—they don’t create the supply shortage; bad policy does. As Stu Turley wrote in The Energy News Beat just yesterday, legislators are “missing the mark before they start” by treating data centers as the villain instead of fixing the disease—policy-driven supply shortages from renewables-first mandates, premature plant retirements, and cost-shifting via net metering and cap-and-trade.

True reform would mean permitting reform for gas plants, nuclear, transmission, and pipelines; all-of-the-above incentives for co-located generation; and reliability standards that put 24/7 power first. These pauses don’t deliver any of that. They’re a weak virtue signal: “Look, we’re standing up to Big Tech!” while the grid keeps groaning under the weight of mandates that ignore physics.

Even the Bears Are Voting With Their Feet

The irony isn’t lost on anyone watching Illinois politics. While Pritzker pauses data center incentives, the Chicago Bears just announced they’re advancing their new stadium project in Hammond, Indiana, after the Illinois legislature failed—yet again—to deliver stadium incentives before adjourning.

The Bears’ board voted to move forward across the state line because Indiana had its act together. Illinois lawmakers couldn’t even pass a last-minute bill to create a local stadium authority and avoid property taxes. This isn’t just about football—it’s Exhibit A of businesses and major institutions fleeing high-tax, high-regulation blue states. When even an NFL team packs up because Springfield can’t deliver, what message does that send to data center developers who need gigawatts of reliable power? Ohio, a purple state with a Republican governor, is at least studying the issue with a joint legislative committee. But the pattern holds: without an abundant, affordable energy policy, incentives alone can’t fix what the regulators broke.

Data Centers Done Right Are Needed—But Policy Must Change

No one is saying data centers should get blank checks or externalize costs. Done right, they can drive economic growth, create jobs, and even spur on-site generation (think small modular reactors or gas-fired plants co-located with the centers). But pausing tax credits without reforming the energy rules is like putting a band-aid on a broken leg. Illinois and Ohio need to look in the mirror at their own energy policies—the ones that have made blue-state electricity 38% more expensive and less reliable.

Texas has some that can be considered “Data Centers Done Right.”

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The Texas Model: Energy, Water, and Land Done Right

Look no further than Project Horizon, a massive 1.2 GW AI data center campus (with potential to scale to over 8 GW) being developed by Poolside Infrastructure Company in unincorporated Pecos County, more than 25 miles outside Fort Stockton in the Permian Basin. The 559-acre site sits in open desert ranchland adjacent to the historic Longfellow Ranch—nowhere near prime farmland, suburban neighborhoods, or municipal water systems.

Here’s why this matters for the AI race:

Proximity to energy sources: The Permian is a natural gas powerhouse. Project Horizon will start with an on-site power plant using aero-derivative gas turbines (with low-emission SCR systems and carbon capture capability). It has a multi-source architecture that can blend natural gas, solar, grid power, and battery storage. Developers already have partnerships lined up to deliver turbines in just over a year. No waiting for distant transmission lines or fighting grid congestion—power is right there where the fuel is produced.

Great water resources without straining supplies: Cooling is handled through a closed-loop liquid system that flows directly over the chips and rejects heat at higher temperatures to an outdoor chiller plant—no evaporative water loss. Daily water use for the entire campus is roughly equivalent to irrigating two acres of West Texas alfalfa. Toilets in the facility will actually use more water than the cooling systems. All water comes from non-potable groundwater within existing permitted allocations.

Not building on farmlands: The entire project is deliberately isolated on ranchland in the desert. No displacement of agriculture, no impact on local land prices, and minimal traffic or noise for nearby communities. CEO Robert Bonar put it bluntly: “Public resistance to data centers in other areas like Ohio and Pennsylvania is real… We believe there’s a better solution here.”

This isn’t a one-off. Across the Permian, oil producers are turning their biggest headache—produced water—into a solution for data centers. The basin generates roughly three barrels of wastewater for every barrel of oil produced, and injection disposal is running out of room (earthquakes, leaking wells, and toxic geysers have regulators worried). Treated produced water is now being positioned as a reliable, non-potable source for data center cooling.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. just closed a $43 million land deal for a power plant tied to data centers and is in talks to supply treated produced water. Multiple projects totaling over 10,000 MW of capacity are in discussion. As one energy executive noted, “If you go to West Texas, you can get your power source from natural gas and your cooling source from produced water.” It’s a perfect industrial marriage: oil fields solve their wastewater problem while powering the AI boom.

The Bottom Line

Until lawmakers prioritize supply expansion and reliability over virtue-signaling mandates, these pauses will do little more than slow the inevitable while pushing investment to states that actually welcome growth. The AI revolution isn’t waiting. Neither should America’s energy policy.

I believe the world is healing. Put your tray table up and prepare for the bumpy ride, knowing that it will be better on the other side.

Line up for the week:

We have quite a lineup rolling out: Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating on oil and gas exploration; Dr. Beatriz Canamary on Energy Dominance and the importance of Shipyards, the Jones Act; Thomas Lamb, CEO of Myriad Uranium, a great Canadian company, Friday visiting with Mike Ariza, and Joe Huit on the California Farm and Agriculture impact due to horrible energy and water policies.

And tomorrow we are live on the Energy Realities at 7:00 AM Central US with David Blackmon, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Irina Slav.

Appendix: Sources and Links

Bloomberg: “Illinois Governor Orders Pause on Data Center Tax Credits” (June 6, 2026) – https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-06/illinois-governor-orders-pause-on-data-center-tax-credits?srnd=phx-industries-energy

The Energy News Beat Substack: “As legislators look to write meaningful bills to help consumers, some are missing the mark before they start” by Stu Turley (June 6, 2026) – https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/p/as-legislators-look-to-write-meaningful

Ohio Governor’s Office: “Governor DeWine Announces Pause of Data Center Tax Exemption” (May 27, 2026) – https://governor.ohio.gov/media/news-and-media/governor-dewine-announces-pause-of-data-center-tax-exemption

Capitol News Illinois: “Gov. JB Pritzker suspends tax breaks for data centers, urging more discussion” (June 6, 2026) – https://capitolnewsillinois.com/news/gov-jb-pritzker-to-suspend-tax-breaks-for-data-centers-urging-more-discussion/

Chicago Tribune / The Athletic: Bears stadium updates confirming move to Hammond, Indiana (June 2026) – https://www.chicagotribune.com/2026/06/01/chicago-bears-soldier-field-stadium-news/ and related coverage

Additional context on POWER Act and Illinois policy from Capitol News Illinois, NRDC, and energy rate reports (various 2026 dates).

Energy News Beat will continue tracking these developments. Data centers are coming— the only question is whether America’s energy policy will be ready.

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A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

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