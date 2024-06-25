If Elites Really Gave A Damn About Humanity, They Wouldn’t Be Trying to Ban Fossil Fuels
Almost half the world — over three billion people — live on less than $2.50 a day and billions living with little to no access to electricity, like those living in places like Africa, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, is complicated by the hypocritical “green” agendas of leaders in the few wealthier developed economies that have benefited f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.