IEA’S BIROL WARNS OF TIGHTER ENERGY SUPPLY NEXT WINTER
BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) – International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol has warned of possible energy shortages next winter as relatively little new liquefied natural gas (LNG) is coming to the market while China’s consumption is set to rise this year.
European governments made many correct decisions over the last year to ensure energy supply, such…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.