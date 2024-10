RUSSIA'S OIL EXPORTS SURGED IN MARCH TO THEIR HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL 2020 AS PRODUCT FLOWS RETURNED TO LEVELS LAST SEEN BEFORE RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE, ACCORDING TO THE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA).

