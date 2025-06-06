Energy News Beat

Rafe Champion
11m

The IEA is obliged to be optimistic about the transition to intermittent solar and wind energy and they don't seem to be worried that trillions have been spent on the transition and all we have got is more expensive and less reliable power with massive environmental impacts and other perverse consequences like dividing rural communities into warring factions.

The objective is clean power, meaning no CO2 emissions and that objective conflicts with another type of technically clean electricity.

https://pragmaticenvironmentalistofnewyork.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/what-do-you-mean-by-clean-technical-quality-electr.pdf

They don't seem to be concerned by the destruction of rational incentives in the energy markets by subsidies and mandates for intermittent inputs of wind and solar power.

You hint at the inefficiency of the intermittent providers. Schernikau and Smith explain that intermittent wind and solar power are not sustainable because they are a net drain on the energy resources of the world and they have to be propped up by more efficient conventional power sources.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves

