IEA 2026 Global Investments in Energy Report - What is the world spending on energy?

You don't want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities podcast with Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley as they cover the latest global trends in investments in energy. The IEA has released a report, and it will cover the real-world viewpoints on it. Bring your questions!
We had some wild comments on the live show, and we appreciate the real comments and commentators who want to make a positive difference.
1. Global Energy Investment Report (IEA)
The hosts analyze the International Energy Agency’s report on $3.4 trillion in global energy investments. Key findings include:
Most investment going to grid upgrades, storage, wind, and solar
Declining investment in upstream oil and gas for the third consecutive year
Concerns about future supply crises despite rising demand
2. Oil & Gas Supply Crisis
A critical theme throughout the discussion:
Oil demand expected to rise through 2040-2050, but investment is declining
Concerns about structural supply shortages in the near future
CEO warnings (Chevron, ExxonMobil) about prices potentially reaching $120-140/barrel
Strategic oil reserve refilling needs globally
3. Net Zero Policies & Their Consequences
Extensive critique of climate mandates:
European countries struggling with energy costs and deindustrialization
California’s climate policies threatening remaining refineries
Subsidy expiration affecting renewable project viability (solar/wind subsidies ending July 31st)
ESG and climate disclosure requirements creating business uncertainty
4. Natural Gas & LNG Markets
EU natural gas storage critically low (some countries at 9-15% capacity)
Investment in natural gas reaching decade highs
LNG export capacity challenges and geopolitical implications
Methane regulations and compliance issues
5. Arctic & Offshore Exploration
Competition with Russia over Arctic resources
Challenges in developing North Sea, Alaskan, and Canadian Arctic reserves
Pipeline infrastructure bottlenecks (particularly in Canada and New York)
Marcellus Shale gas production lacking export outlets
6. Renewable Energy Challenges
Solar investment falling in China
Subsidy dependency making projects unprofitable
Data centers using natural gas/diesel despite “renewable” capacity claims
Environmental concerns about solar panel durability and waste
7. Regulatory & Political Barriers
Lengthy approval processes for energy projects
Inconsistent policies across administrations
EU’s “Brussels Effect” creating compliance pressure
Antitrust concerns preventing industry coordination
8. Economic & Financial Implications
$300 trillion needed for energy transition (McKinsey) vs. $3.4 trillion actual investment
Diesel shortage warnings (Russia banned exports)
Energy security becoming a geopolitical dividing line
Inflation and energy cost impacts on consumers
The overarching theme is a fundamental mismatch between net-zero policy ambitions and economic reality, with the hosts arguing that current policies are unsustainable and will lead to energy shortages and higher costs.
It is going to be a busy week.
Doomberg live on Friday covering the Global oil and Gas Markets; Dr. Beatriz Canamary on Thursday on the Critical port infrastructure; Kim Farrington for the US Senate; Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating, on the Texas Oil and Gas markets; and Thomas Lamb, CEO of Myriad Uranium.
Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack: https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/
For David Blackmon https://blackmon.substack.com/
For Tammy Nemeth https://thenemethreport.substack.com/
For Irina Slav https://irinaslav.substack.com/