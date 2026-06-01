IEA 2026 Global Investments in Energy Report - What is the world spending on energy?

You don't want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities podcast with Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley as they cover the latest global trends in investments in energy. The IEA has released a report, and it will cover the real-world viewpoints on it. Bring your questions!

We had some wild comments on the live show, and we appreciate the real comments and commentators who want to make a positive difference.



1. Global Energy Investment Report (IEA)

The hosts analyze the International Energy Agency’s report on $3.4 trillion in global energy investments. Key findings include:

Most investment going to grid upgrades, storage, wind, and solar

Declining investment in upstream oil and gas for the third consecutive year

Concerns about future supply crises despite rising demand

2. Oil & Gas Supply Crisis

A critical theme throughout the discussion:

Oil demand expected to rise through 2040-2050, but investment is declining

Concerns about structural supply shortages in the near future

CEO warnings (Chevron, ExxonMobil) about prices potentially reaching $120-140/barrel

Strategic oil reserve refilling needs globally

3. Net Zero Policies & Their Consequences

Extensive critique of climate mandates:

European countries struggling with energy costs and deindustrialization

California’s climate policies threatening remaining refineries

Subsidy expiration affecting renewable project viability (solar/wind subsidies ending July 31st)

ESG and climate disclosure requirements creating business uncertainty

4. Natural Gas & LNG Markets

EU natural gas storage critically low (some countries at 9-15% capacity)

Investment in natural gas reaching decade highs

LNG export capacity challenges and geopolitical implications

Methane regulations and compliance issues

5. Arctic & Offshore Exploration

Competition with Russia over Arctic resources

Challenges in developing North Sea, Alaskan, and Canadian Arctic reserves

Pipeline infrastructure bottlenecks (particularly in Canada and New York)

Marcellus Shale gas production lacking export outlets

6. Renewable Energy Challenges

Solar investment falling in China

Subsidy dependency making projects unprofitable

Data centers using natural gas/diesel despite “renewable” capacity claims

Environmental concerns about solar panel durability and waste

7. Regulatory & Political Barriers

Lengthy approval processes for energy projects

Inconsistent policies across administrations

EU’s “Brussels Effect” creating compliance pressure

Antitrust concerns preventing industry coordination

8. Economic & Financial Implications

$300 trillion needed for energy transition (McKinsey) vs. $3.4 trillion actual investment

Diesel shortage warnings (Russia banned exports)

Energy security becoming a geopolitical dividing line

Inflation and energy cost impacts on consumers

The overarching theme is a fundamental mismatch between net-zero policy ambitions and economic reality, with the hosts arguing that current policies are unsustainable and will lead to energy shortages and higher costs.



It is going to be a busy week.

Doomberg live on Friday covering the Global oil and Gas Markets; Dr. Beatriz Canamary on Thursday on the Critical port infrastructure; Kim Farrington for the US Senate; Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating, on the Texas Oil and Gas markets; and Thomas Lamb, CEO of Myriad Uranium.

Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack: https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/



For David Blackmon https://blackmon.substack.com/



For Tammy Nemeth https://thenemethreport.substack.com/



For Irina Slav https://irinaslav.substack.com/