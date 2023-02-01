ICE to open London gas hub, creating route around EU price cap
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) – The Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N plans to launch a “parallel market” in London for Title Transfer Facility gas trading next month, it said on Friday, providing a way for market participants to avoid the European Union’s gas price cap.
ICE hosts trading on the TTF gas hub in Amsterdam and had previously warned it could move…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.