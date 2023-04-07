Hydrogen’s Power Grid Demands Under Scrutiny in Tax Credit
Electric grid emissions worry climate groups
New renewables would hike costs, industry says
The debate around Constellation Energy’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station highlights the tension—and legal liability—for the Biden administration as it works on guidance for the clean hydrogen production tax credit.
Advocates on opposite sides describe the clean hydr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.