As we examine Governor Newsom’s war on fossil fuels, one has to question why the left has demonized hybrid cars when, in 2024, they saved 31 million gallons of gasoline and sold over 3.5 million vehicles. The savings in less critical minerals than EVs, combined with less gas used than in conventional cars, is a huge win for the environment.

I wrote this article as a follow-up to the podcast, " California's Energy Policies Are a Problem: A Major National Risk?. In this podcast, we covered the horrific energy policies of Governor Newsom with Mike Umbro and Ronald Stein.

Where is the celebration, and is ending the oil and gas market just a way to gain control over your life? This has to be asked.

As the global automotive industry races toward electrification, hybrid vehicles—combining internal combustion engines (ICE) with electric motors—have emerged as a pragmatic solution for reducing fuel consumption and emissions without the full commitment to battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In 2024, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) captured significant market share, driven by consumer demand for fuel efficiency and flexibility. Yet, despite their environmental benefits, hybrids often face lukewarm support from the political Left, which tends to champion fully electric vehicles.

This article explores the hybrid market’s growth, quantifies its fuel savings, compares its use of critical battery minerals to BEVs, and examines why hybrids may not align with the Left’s vision.

The Hybrid Market in 2025: A Snapshot

The global hybrid vehicle market is booming. In 2024, hybrid vehicle sales were valued at approximately USD 292.01 billion, with projections estimating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12%, reaching USD 580.90 billion by 2034. In the U.S., hybrids (HEVs and PHEVs) accounted for 11.6% of light-duty vehicle sales in Q2 2024, up from 10.3% in Q1. The Asia-Pacific region, led by manufacturers like Toyota, Honda, and BYD, dominates global sales, with China and Japan driving mass adoption. Europe and North America are also seeing steady growth, fueled by stringent emission regulations and rising fuel prices.

Major manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend. Toyota, the pioneer of hybrid technology with its Prius, holds a commanding 36% of personal hybrid registrations in the U.S. Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and BYD are also key players, with new models like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Ford Escape Hybrid, and BYD’s plug-in hybrids gaining traction.

Fuel Savings: Quantifying the Impact

Hybrids offer significant fuel savings compared to conventional ICE vehicles, making them an attractive option for consumers and a meaningful contributor to reducing oil consumption. On average, HEVs achieve 30–50% better fuel economy than their gasoline-only counterparts, while PHEVs can reduce fuel use by 60–80% when operating in electric mode for short commutes. For example, the 2025 Toyota Prius achieves 58 MPG combined, compared to 29 MPG for a comparable non-hybrid compact sedan like the Toyota Corolla.

To estimate the fuel savings from hybrids sold in 2024, we analyzed sales data from major manufacturers and calculated the potential gasoline saved based on average fuel economy improvements. The table below summarizes 2024 sales for five leading hybrid manufacturers, their estimated fuel economy advantage over ICE vehicles, and the potential gasoline saved annually, assuming an average of 12,000 miles driven per vehicle.

Notes:

Sales data is estimated based on market reports and regional trends. BYD’s figures reflect its dominance in China, where hybrids comprised over 2.5 million of its 4.3 million passenger car sales in 2024.

Fuel economy values are averages across popular hybrid models (e.g., Toyota Prius, Honda CR-V Hybrid, Ford Escape Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, BYD Qin Plus DM-i).

ICE equivalent MPG is based on comparable non-hybrid models in the same vehicle class.

Fuel savings percentage is calculated as: (MPG_{Hybrid} - MPG_{ICE}) / MPG_{ICE} .

Gasoline saved is calculated as: (Miles Driven / MPG_{ICE} - Miles Driven / MPG_{Hybrid}) \times Sales .

In total, the 3.57 million hybrids sold by these manufacturers in 2024 could save approximately 31.24 million gallons of gasoline annually, equivalent to about 744,048 barrels of oil (assuming 42 gallons per barrel). This is a conservative estimate, as PHEVs with longer electric ranges could save even more fuel when charged regularly.

Critical Minerals: Hybrids vs. BEVs

One of hybrids’ key advantages over BEVs is their reduced reliance on critical battery minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are essential for large EV battery packs. In 2023, EV batteries accounted for 60% of lithium, 30% of cobalt, and 10% of nickel demand globally.

Battery Size : HEVs typically use small batteries (1–2 kWh), sufficient for regenerative braking and short electric assist. PHEVs use larger batteries (10–20 kWh) for limited electric range. In contrast, BEVs require batteries of 50–100 kWh for 200–300 miles of range. For example, the Toyota Prius hybrid has a 1.3 kWh battery, while the Tesla Model Y has a 75 kWh battery—over 57 times larger.

Mineral Demand : A typical HEV battery requires 1–2 kg of lithium and minimal cobalt or nickel, especially with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistries gaining traction. BEVs, using lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) or LFP, demand 10–20 kg of lithium, 10–30 kg of nickel, and 5–15 kg of cobalt per vehicle. PHEVs fall in between, requiring about 5–10 kg of lithium.

Supply Chain Impact: With global battery manufacturing capacity projected to exceed 9 TWh by 2030, critical mineral supply chains face pressure. Hybrids, particularly HEVs, ease this burden by requiring smaller batteries, reducing mining demands and potential supply chain bottlenecks. Innovations like sodium-ion batteries, which avoid lithium, cobalt, and nickel, could further diminish hybrids’ mineral footprint.

By using less critical minerals, hybrids offer a more sustainable transition to electrification, especially in regions with limited charging infrastructure or high battery production costs.

Why Is the Hybrid Market Not Supported by the Left?

Despite their fuel savings and reduced mineral use, hybrids often receive less enthusiasm from the political Left, particularly environmental advocacy groups and policymakers pushing for rapid decarbonization. Several factors contribute to this stance:

Perceived Half-Measure: The Left, including groups like the International Council on Clean Transportation, argues that hybrids, which still burn gasoline, are not as effective as BEVs at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A 2021 white paper noted that hybrids’ emissions depend on driving patterns, and some PHEVs may pollute more than expected if not charged regularly. Policy Focus on Zero-Emission Vehicles: Many progressive policies, such as the EU’s 2035 ICE ban and California’s Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandates, prioritize BEVs and fuel cell vehicles over hybrids. For example, China’s dual-credit system treats PHEVs similarly to BEVs but offers no incentives for non-plug-in HEVs, reflecting a push for full electrification. Environmental Justice Concerns: Mining critical minerals for batteries raises environmental and social issues, but the Left often frames BEVs as a necessary trade-off for eliminating tailpipe emissions. Hybrids, with smaller batteries, reduce mining impacts but are seen as delaying the transition to a fossil-fuel-free future, which some activists view as a moral imperative. Cultural and Political Signaling: Hybrids lack the symbolic purity of BEVs, which have become a cultural touchstone for environmental progress. The Left’s advocacy often emphasizes transformative change, and hybrids, as a compromise technology, may be dismissed as insufficiently radical. This is evident in online discussions, where some EV enthusiasts argue that hybrids are “20 years late” and that automakers should focus solely on BEVs. Lobbying and Industry Dynamics: Some environmental groups criticize hybrid-heavy manufacturers like Toyota for lobbying against stricter EV mandates, creating a perception that hybrids are a tool for delaying electrification. Toyota’s focus on hybrids over BEVs has drawn scrutiny, despite its leadership in fuel-efficient vehicles.

However, this perspective overlooks hybrids’ practical benefits. In regions with limited charging infrastructure, hybrids provide immediate emission reductions without requiring grid upgrades. Their lower upfront costs—often $5,000–$10,000 less than BEVs—make them accessible to a broader range of consumers. Moreover, hybrids’ fuel savings and reduced mineral use align with sustainability goals, offering a bridge to full electrification as battery technology and infrastructure mature.

The Case for Hybrids

Hybrids are not a panacea, but they are a powerful tool for reducing fuel consumption and emissions in the near term. The 31.24 million gallons of gasoline saved annually by 2024’s hybrid sales demonstrate their impact, equivalent to taking thousands of ICE vehicles off the road. Their smaller batteries mitigate the environmental and ethical challenges of critical mineral mining, making them a more equitable option for global markets. Yet, the Left’s preference for BEVs risks sidelining a technology that could accelerate decarbonization today.

As the world navigates the complex transition to a low-carbon future, hybrids deserve a seat at the table. Policymakers should consider incentives for HEVs and PHEVs alongside BEVs, recognizing their role as a complementary strategy. Ignoring hybrids in favor of an all-or-nothing approach to electrification could delay progress and alienate consumers who are not yet ready for fully electric vehicles. The hybrid market is thriving—perhaps it’s time for the Left to embrace it as part of the solution.

I would urge President Trump to take up the leadership on pushing tax credits for hybrids, and the importance of reducing fossil fuels as technology changes.

If you have listened to the podcast, you know that I firmly believe Tesla will be the best and last full EV car company out there. This is because Tesla is a technology company, not just an EV company. If you want to buy an EV, buy one; we don't need it forced upon us. It’s the American way.

However, if you want to save the planet with less harm to the environment, look to hybrids as having the most positive impact.

