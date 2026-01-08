In the ever-volatile world of global energy markets, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) continues to navigate a delicate balance between supply management and external pressures. Recent data from December 2025 indicates that OPEC’s overall crude oil production remained largely flat, hovering around 30.07 million barrels per day (mbpd), a slight dip from 30.11 mbpd the previous month.

This stability comes despite ongoing production adjustments within the cartel, but a key factor in this plateau is the notable decline in Venezuela’s output, which has been exacerbated by political turmoil and international interventions.

Venezuela, a founding member of OPEC, saw its production drop to approximately 800,000-956,000 barrels per day in late 2025, down from an average of around 1.1 mbpd earlier in the year. This fall is attributed to a combination of longstanding infrastructure decay, mismanagement under the Maduro regime, and the recent U.S.-imposed naval blockade in December 2025, which disrupted exports primarily to China.

Key Takeaways

1. The Trump administration’s plans to sell Venezuelan oil indefinitely and rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. This includes seizing Venezuelan oil that has been sanctioned, selling it on the open market, and controlling the revenue to benefit the Venezuelan people rather than the Maduro regime.

2. The history of Venezuela’s economic decline, from being the 4th largest GDP per capita country in the world in 1950 to its current economic crisis under the socialist policies of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.

3. The interest and involvement of American oil companies, especially Chevron, Exxon, and Conoco, in potentially resuming operations and increasing oil production in Venezuela.

4. The role and influence of other countries like China, Russia, and Iran in Venezuela, and the Trump administration’s efforts to limit their involvement and control over Venezuela’s resources.

5. The broader geopolitical and economic implications of the U.S. taking control of Venezuela’s oil, including the potential impact on global oil prices and the Trump administration’s goal of making the U.S. and its allies more energy independent.

Some of Chris Wright’s Best Quotes

Here are some of the most interesting and impactful quotes from the transcript:

1. “Venezuela will turn over what had been sanctioned oil that’s up to 50 million barrels of high quality oil, sold at market prices and controlled by the United States.” - This quote outlines the Trump administration’s plan to take control of Venezuela’s oil.

2. “Venezuela has massive natural resources. As you mentioned, it has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. It also has the larger reserves of gold in the word. Do you know where Venezuela ranked in the World in terms of GDP per capita in the year 1950? You got me. Number four.” - This quote from Senator Ted Cruz highlights Venezuela’s past economic prosperity before the socialist policies of Chavez and Maduro.

3. “Look, Venezuela was a great place and that was great for America. Its decline has been a negative for America and American people. Everybody wins if this trajectory can be turned around and gone in the right direction.” - The Secretary expresses the view that a prosperous Venezuela would benefit the United States.

4. “Under this president, under Pete Hegseth, and this Department of War, those things are reality now. These impacts will not just be on Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere. Think around the world now. Think what the Iranians are thinking right now, or what the Russians are thinking right now, or the North Koreans are thinking right now.” - This quote suggests the Trump administration is taking a more assertive global stance.

5. “We will not allow that to happen in Venezuela. This is in the Western hemisphere. There, Venezuela’s main partner, as it was historically through the history of the country, is the United States. That’s the country that people want to partner with, because we live by our word, we live our agreements, we aren’t looking to entrap people to control their resources.” - The Secretary rejects the idea of allowing China to gain control over Venezuela’s resources.

