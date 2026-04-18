How will America Maintain Energy Dominance?

Jon Brewton stopped by the Energy News Beat Podcast and let us know how his meetings with the Department of Energy went. This is extremely cool for the entire energy sector, as we are facing energy crunches, rising demand, and cost issues, and Jon and the entire Data 2 group have solutions.

We have to maintain and continue to achieve Energy Dominance through our Exports and provide more energy at lower costs. You have heard me say Energy Security starts at home, but Energy Dominance is displayed through your exports. Well, you have to produce more than you use to export, and the Data2 team is helping bridge this gap.

The overarching theme of our discussion is that innovation and technology are essential for the oil and gas industry to navigate current market challenges and maintain global competitiveness.

1. Oil & Gas Industry Challenges

The conversation opens with a discussion of current market pressures, including declining oil prices, surplus tanker capacity in the Gulf, and geopolitical risks (particularly around Iran). These factors are creating significant operational and financial pressures on the industry.

2. Technology as a Solution

A major focus is on how technology can help the industry do more with less, such as:

Tapping into depleted reservoirs more effectively

Optimizing operational workflows

Improving overall productivity and efficiency

3. Data Integration & Management

The transcript emphasizes a critical industry problem: fragmented and disparate data systems. The discussion highlights how companies struggle with data silos and the need for better data integration solutions to make informed decisions.

4. AI-Powered Applications

Specific use cases are discussed, including:

AI tools for invoice processing

Water management optimization

Workflow automation

5. Data Integrity & Trust

There’s significant emphasis on the importance of transparency and explainability when deploying AI systems. Building trust through data integrity is crucial for industry adoption.

6. Public-Private Collaboration

The transcript discusses potential partnerships between private companies and government agencies (like the Department of Energy) to maintain U.S. competitiveness in global energy markets.

7. Real-World Applications

The speaker shares examples from their company, Data Squared, demonstrating how their technology solutions have helped clients with data integration, cost savings, and operational improvements.

Why this matters:

Jon shows us in a real-time scenario what Board Rooms in oil, gas, midstream, and power companies would want today. How to cut costs, verify, and improve cash flow. I picked up on this on the spot, and they took a company that had bought 8 other companies and reduced invoice terms from 20 days to 2 min. Think about that at scale. That is millions of dollars, using your own systems that are in place.

For Consumers:

Lower costs, and I want to see how this can translate into power companies, so we can actually use this tool set to help redefine the Levelized Cost of Energy.

For the Oil and Gas Companies:

Looking at our existing wells and fields is the quickest way to extract more from the existing drilled well inventory, and these tools can bring more to the bottom line and increase production and productivity, all with validation.

I am looking forward to our AI series rolling out, as this is going to impact consumers and investors.

Please connect with Jon on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jon-brewton-datasquared/

For more information on Data2 and how AI can transform your energy company with patented technology, check out: https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

Data2 Website: https://www.data2.ai/

You can also find all of the stories on https://energynewsbeat.com/

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor. We are using their data for new weekly reports.