How tariffs threaten Biden’s climate goals
A WAVE OF CHEAP SOLAR EQUIPMENT FROM CHINA IS FUELING A RENEWABLE ENERGY BOOM IN THE UNITED STATES. NEW LEVIES COULD SLOW IT DOWN.
President Joe Biden is raising the price of clean energy components imported from China to accelerate America’s building spree of solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles.
But it jeopardizes the United States’ goal of slashing climate pollution in half within six years, according to analysts, and threatens to increase the pace of reaching climate ch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.