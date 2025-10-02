Over the past two decades, Net Zero policies have cost consumers and economies hundreds of billions (UK and Germany) to trillions of dollars (global estimate) through a mix of direct levies, subsidies, system upgrades, and higher unit energy prices. However, there are also long-term economic benefits, such as improved resilience and sustainability, as well as new economic opportunities in low-carbon sectors, which are projected to partly offset these costs in the future.

Net Zero energy policies have led to significant costs for both governments and consumers worldwide over the last 20 years, often reflected in increased household energy bills, business costs, and national investments in clean energy infrastructure and subsidies.

Corporations like Oxy can make changes to their business model only with the help of huge investments, such as the ones from Berkshire Hathaway’s purchase of OxyChem for approximately $10 billion. Oxy, much like international oil and gas companies, adopted the Net Zero route through carbon capture and large acquisitions, but now faces significant complications with its drilling locations in Colorado, which are being over-regulated and are almost impossible to drill due to climate-focused regulations being imposed in the state.

Oxy would not be able to drill its way to a better financial statement with its Colorado assets.

Implications for Oxy Investors Amid Debt Reduction For investors in Occidental Petroleum, the potential sale of OxyChem comes at a pivotal time in the company’s deleveraging journey. Oxy has aggressively reduced debt following its 2019 Anadarko acquisition and the 2024 CrownRock purchase, achieving a $4.5 billion near-term target seven months early in late 2024. By mid-2025, it had repaid $7.5 billion in 13 months, slashing annual interest expenses by $410 million through divestitures like $1.2 billion in Permian and Rockies assets and $950 million in additional Permian sales. A $10 billion influx from OxyChem would further fortify Oxy’s balance sheet, potentially enabling higher dividends (recently increased by 9%), share repurchases, or reinvestment in core oil and gas assets. This reduces financial vulnerability in a fluctuating oil market and could boost stock valuation, especially as Oxy focuses on high-margin Permian production. However, ongoing regulatory pressures in Colorado might temper growth in that region, though Oxy’s diversified portfolio mitigates this risk. At Sandstone Asset Management, we have experienced the challenging climate justice regulatory environment in Colorado and developed solutions to help exploration and production companies navigate the hurdles and obtain permits. The additional regulations and permitting hurdles are also being done in California, and we are seeing that it has totally decimated business, not just the oil and gas industry.

Estimated Consumer and National Costs

In the UK, additional costs to bills from Net Zero policies in 2023-24 alone reached £17 billion, with projections going above £20 billion per year by 2029-30. Over the period since 2006, it is estimated that British consumers could have been nearly £220 billion better off had the country kept its legacy gas-based power system, even accounting for recent gas crises.

In Scotland, the cost to upgrade homes for energy efficiency and low-carbon heating is estimated at around £33 billion through 2045.

For Germany, household electricity prices doubled from 2000 to 2019, with consumers currently paying more than households in France or the U.S., partially due to aggressive Net Zero and renewable energy transition policies.

Global Perspective

Achieving global Net Zero by 2050 is estimated to require around $3.5 trillion in extra annual spending on energy and land-use systems, compared to current levels. This translates to about 7% of annual global household spending and could reach over $70 trillion over 20 years.

Costs associated with Net Zero policies are not distributed evenly. Developed nations and fossil-fuel-reliant economies have experienced significant financial impacts, including disruptions in energy supply and price increases during the transition.

Breakdown on Current Energy Bills

In the UK, Net Zero-related expenses account for roughly 20% of electricity bills for domestic consumers, though some claims have overstated this figure at 25%.

In the US, it is harder to separate the impact of Net Zero, but the increase in electricity prices has consistently risen when wind or solar power has been connected to the grid.

You can see that the top 10 States are all Democrat-controlled with a Net-Zero focus. So, whether it is a cause of Net Zero or overall energy policies is a valid question. In California’s case, it is also high fuel taxes and policies directly stated to shut down the oil and gas industry. And they may have succeeded; meanwhile, they have created a national security issue of biblical proportions.

Many energy systems, such as those in the UK and Germany, incorporate levies, subsidies, and market mechanisms to support renewables, which can lead to increased end-user costs.

Net Zero and Debt

A country’s debt is a measure of its financial health and wealth, and debt is not sustainable.

Despite increased renewables deployment, global CO2 emissions reached record highs of approximately 35 gigatonnes in 2023. So, for the Trillions of dollars spent, there has been no reduction, and only a 6% increase in the impact of wind and solar energy on the grid.

When examining the Exxon Reports this year, they project a 9 percent increase in renewables through 2050. At what cost is my question. If we have spent trillions on wind, solar, and hydrogen only to obtain 6% of the energy mix, it seems like a complete waste of resources.

Re-alignment of Energy Policies to Markets-Based Finance

We are witnessing a global realignment in the financial markets, focusing on market-driven energy sources without subsidies.

The global monetary supply is being squeezed between the wars, geopolitical issues, and the debt incurred in achieving Net Zero. The amount of spare money for energy projects with no returns is dwindling.

Couple that with investors demanding returns, and there is almost no room for energy projects that cannot stand on their own without subsidies.

President Trump’s UN speech last week may have been one of the most critical energy speeches we have seen in the last decade. There appear to be reactions from the oil and gas companies to return to basics, lower costs, and secure favorable drilling locations. In contrast, the renewable sector is retooling financially, similar to Oxy and BP, TotalEnergies, and Orsted.

This week, BP has a new CEO, and getting back to the basics and reducing debt is high on his priorities. TotalEnergies initially sold half of its solar projects in the US, but then purchased natural gas assets in the United States hours later. Oxy is reballancing its debt, while making its biggest investor some additional profits, and Orsted is trying to survive its debt restructuring and survive the Trump cancellations.

I still believe that we are on the verge of a more balanced world moving forward. While we may still see the trading blocs emerge in the global world, with countries like the UK, EU, and Canada following Net Zero and fiscal collapse, and the rest of the world trading with each other without incurring costs, additional expenses, or debt on the road to prosperity.

As long as we can avoid a major war, the world will be in a better place without overregulations, Net Zero, and the climate crisis scaremongering going on. We need to minimize our environmental impact while delivering the lowest kWh to everyone on the planet. However, we must do it while being fiscally responsible. And in the United States, both parties lost fiscal responsibility decades ago.

So, keep your head on a swivel and look for companies with good leaders to invest in. Watch their prior performance and check the investor’s return to shareholders.

