Dante
2h

I tell everyone I meet, it’s time to pull the plug on net zero.

Net zero is making things worse.

1 reply by Stu Turley
Ryszard Dzikowski
1h

In this madness, Germany has just installed 196.5 GW of Chinese energy sources in the country, and in the next five months, ZERO watt hours will be generated here on windless evenings and nights. Instead of net zero, the country has achieved ZERO electricity, with this junk standing useless for 16 hours a day.

